10 things to know about the physician workforce 

The Association of American Medical Colleges laid out physician demographics in its "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, the AAMC report covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021.

1. The specialties that saw the highest five-year jump in number of active physicians:

Sports medicine — 42.5 percent

Pediatric anesthesiology — 37.7 percent

Interventional cardiology — 32.6 percent

Critical care medicine — 30.1 percent

Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery) — 26 percent

2. The specialties with the largest numbers of active physicians:

Primary care specialties of internal medicine — 120,342

Family medicine and general practice — 118,641

Pediatrics — 60,305

3. Practicing physicians identified as the following races and ethnicities:

White — 63.9 percent

Asian — 20.6 percent

Hispanic — 6.9 percent

Black — 5.7 percent

Multiple races —1.3 percent

Other — 1.1 percent

American Indian or Alaska Native — 0.3 percent

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander — 0.1 percent

4. Percentage of practicing physicians who are women since 2007:

2007 — 28.3 percent

2010 — 30.4 percent

2013 — 32.6 percent

2015 — 34.0 percent

2017 — 35.2 percent

2019 — 36.3 percent

2021 — 37.1 percent

5. Specialties with the highest percentages of physicians older than 55:

Pulmonary disease — 92.4 percent

Preventive medicine — 71.4 percent

Anatomic/clinical pathology — 70.9 percent

Cardiovascular disease — 64.9 percent

Thoracic surgery — 62.7 percent

6. Specialties with the highest percentages of physicians younger than 55:

Sports medicine — 91 percent

Pediatric anesthesiology — 89.4 percent

Interventional cardiology — 83.9 percent

Internal medicine/pediatrics — 83.3 percent

Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery) — 79.3 percent

7. Specialties with the highest numbers of first-year residents and fellows:

Internal medicine — 11,257

Family medicine/general practice — 4,856

Pediatrics: 3,143

Emergency medicine — 2,820

OB-GYN: 1,483

8. Percentages of women in the 48 top specialties ranged from a high of 65 percent in pediatrics to a low of 5.9 percent in orthopedic surgery.

9. The specialties with the highest percentages of active physicians practicing in the same state where they trained:

Child and adolescent psychiatry — 57 percent

Family medicine/general practice — 56 percent

Psychiatry — 55.5 percent

10. In 2021, 47.3 percent of residents and fellows were female. Percentages of women in the 48 top specialties ranged from a high of 86.4 percent in OB-GYN residencies to a low of 10.7 percent in sports medicine (orthopedic surgery) residencies.