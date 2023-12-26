10 states with the most new ASCs

California had the most new surgery centers in 2023, followed by Florida, Texas and Wisconsin.

Surgery centers growth has accelerated as more procedures move to the outpatient setting and healthcare transitions to value-based care. Insurers are pushing surgeries into the outpatient setting and hospitals are expanding their ambulatory strategies.

Click here for a state-by-state breakdown of the 116 new ASCs from the last year.

Here are the states with the most new surgery centers opened or announced:

1. California: 10

2. Florida: 7

3. Texas: 7

4. Wisconsin: 7

5. Colorado: 6

6. New York: 6

7. Utah: 6

8. Alabama: 5

9. New Jersey: 5

10. Tennessee: 5