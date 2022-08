The ASC market is growing rapidly, with over 11,000 ASCs operating in the U.S. today.

According to data from Definitive Healthcare this month, 10 states are leading the pack in ASC counts.

Here are the 10 states with the most ASCs in descending order:

1. California: 1,642

2. Texas: 932

3. Florida: 895

4. Georgia: 642

5. Maryland: 638

6. Pennsylvania: 466

7. Ohio: 413

8. New Jersey: 405

9. New York: 398

10. Arizona: 389