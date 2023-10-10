ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states with the lowest tax burden

Riz Hatton  

Alaska is the state with the lowest overall tax burden, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Oct. 6, WalletHub determined the states that tax their residents the most and least. The site compared the 50 states across three tax burdens: property tax as a share of personal income, individual income tax as a share of personal income, and total and excise tax as a share of personal income. WalletHub then added the results to get the overall tax burden for each state.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest overall tax burden:

1. Alaska

2. Delaware

3. New Hampshire

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. Wyoming

7. South Dakota

8. Montana

9. Missouri

10. Oklahoma

