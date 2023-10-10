10 states with the lowest tax burden

Alaska is the state with the lowest overall tax burden, according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Oct. 6, WalletHub determined the states that tax their residents the most and least. The site compared the 50 states across three tax burdens: property tax as a share of personal income, individual income tax as a share of personal income, and total and excise tax as a share of personal income. WalletHub then added the results to get the overall tax burden for each state.
Here are the 10 states with the lowest overall tax burden:
1. Alaska
2. Delaware
3. New Hampshire
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. Wyoming
7. South Dakota
8. Montana
9. Missouri
10. Oklahoma