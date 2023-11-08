Quit rates are on the rise nationwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare is no exception. In July 2023, 1 in every 43 employees across every sector nationwide quit their jobs, according to research from resume specialist company ResumeBlaze based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Since February 2020, approximately 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit their jobs. Additionally, approximately 800,000 nurses say they intend to leave the workforce by 2027.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 100,000 nurses left the workforce.

Despite a high number of healthcare worker departures, 20 states have "quit rates" below or near the national average.

The 10 states with the fastest falling quit rates and the quit rate decline from July 2022 to July 2023:

1. Massachusetts: 48%

2. Missouri: 32.35%

3. Kansas: 32.26%

4. Georgia: 28.21%

5. Maine: 24%

6. Rhode Island: 23.08%

7. California: 22.73%

8. Colorado: 22.22%

9. Arizona: 19.44%

10. Nevada: 19.35%