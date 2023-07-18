North Carolina is the state with the best workers and the strongest workforce, according to a July 17 report from CNBC.
To determine the states with America's top workforces, CNBC considered the overall availability of workers, net migration of college-educated workers, educational attainment of the workforce, and the concentration of STEM talent and workers with industry-recognized certificates.
The 10 states with the best workers, and their workforce score out of 400:
1. North Carolina: 291
2. Texas: 278
3. Arizona: 276
4. Delaware: 275
5. Washington: 273
6. Utah: 264
7. Virginia: 252
8. Georgia: 250
9. (tie) Colorado: 245
10. (tie) Tennessee: 245