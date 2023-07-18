ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

North Carolina is the state with the best workers and the strongest workforce, according to a July 17 report from CNBC.

To determine the states with America's top workforces, CNBC considered the overall availability of workers, net migration of college-educated workers, educational attainment of the workforce, and the concentration of STEM talent and workers with industry-recognized certificates. 

The 10 states with the best workers, and their workforce score out of 400: 

1. North Carolina: 291 

2. Texas: 278 

3. Arizona: 276 

4. Delaware: 275 

5. Washington: 273 

6. Utah: 264 

7. Virginia: 252 

8. Georgia: 250 

9. (tie) Colorado: 245 

10. (tie) Tennessee: 245

