10 states where ASC administrators may have trouble hiring

Staffing shortages continue to threaten ASCs, but surgery centers in some states may struggle more than others on the hiring front.

In a report released Feb. 15, personal finance website WalletHub ranked the states and Washington D.C., from those struggling the most with hiring to those struggling the least, based on two metrics: the rate of job openings for the latest month and for the last 12 months. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the states where employers are struggling the most with hiring, according to WalletHub:

1. Alaska

2. West Virginia

3. Louisiana

4. Montana

5. Iowa

6. South Carolina

7. New Mexico

8. Virginia

9. Tennessee

10. North Dakota