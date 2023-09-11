10 states that vaccinate the most, least

Massachusetts is the state with the highest vaccination rate, while Mississippi has the lowest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Sept. 11, WalletHub determined the states that vaccinate the most and least. The site compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across three key dimensions: children and teenager immunization rates, adult and older-adult vaccination rates, and immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors. Those dimensions were evaluated using 16 metrics, including adult flu vaccination rate, share of people without health insurance, and states where minors can get vaccinated without parental consent.

Here are the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates:

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. Iowa

4. Vermont

5. Connecticut

6. Washington

7. North Dakota

8. Wisconsin

9. New Hampshire

10. Colorado

Here are the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates:

1. Mississippi

2. Alaska

3. Arizona

4. Georgia

5. Wyoming

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Nevada

9. Alabama

10. West Virginia