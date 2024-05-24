10 specialties with the largest pay increases

Hematology saw a 12.4% jump in compensation from 2022 to 2023, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.
The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 10 specialties that saw the largest pay increases from 2022 to 2023:
Hematology
Compensation growth: 12.4%
Average compensation: $392,260
Family medicine
Compensation growth: 10.2%
Average compensation: $300,813
Infectious disease
Compensation growth: 9%
Average compensation: $314,626
Plastic surgery
Compensation growth: 8.5%
Average compensation: $619,812
Occupational medicine
Compensation growth: 8.5%
Average compensation: $317,610
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Compensation growth: 8.4%
Average compensation: $603,623
Nephrology
Compensation growth: 7.7%
Average compensation: $365,323
Pediatric emergency medicine
Compensation growth: 7.5%
Average compensation: $309,124
Oncology
Compensation growth: 7.3%
Average compensation: $479,754
Psychiatry
Compensation growth: 7.2%
Average compensation: $332,976