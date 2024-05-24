10 specialties with the largest pay increases

Hematology saw a 12.4% jump in compensation from 2022 to 2023, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 specialties that saw the largest pay increases from 2022 to 2023:

Hematology

Compensation growth: 12.4%

Average compensation: $392,260

Family medicine

Compensation growth: 10.2%

Average compensation: $300,813

Infectious disease

Compensation growth: 9%

Average compensation: $314,626

Plastic surgery

Compensation growth: 8.5%

Average compensation: $619,812

Occupational medicine

Compensation growth: 8.5%

Average compensation: $317,610

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Compensation growth: 8.4%

Average compensation: $603,623

Nephrology

Compensation growth: 7.7%

Average compensation: $365,323

Pediatric emergency medicine

Compensation growth: 7.5%

Average compensation: $309,124

Oncology

Compensation growth: 7.3%

Average compensation: $479,754

Psychiatry

Compensation growth: 7.2%

Average compensation: $332,976