10 physician specialties with the lowest 5-year pay jump 

Critical care had the lowest pay jump from 2018 to 2022, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports.

Here are the 10 specialties that experienced the lowest jump in pay in the last five years:

Critical care — 4.2 percent increase from $354,000 to $369,000 Anesthesiology — 4.9 percent increase from $386,000 to $405,000 Psychiatry — 5.1 percent increase from $273,000 to $287,000 Emergency medicine — 6.5 percent increase from $350,000 to $373,000 Radiology — 8.9 percent increase from $401,000 to $437,000 Allergy and immunology — 9.5 percent increase from $272,000 to $298,000 Pulmonary medicine — 10 percent increase from $321,000 to $353,000 Gastroenterology — 11 percent increase from $408,000 to $453,000 Dermatology — 11.7 percent increase from $392,000 to $438,000 Nephrology —- 11.9 percent increase from $294,000 to $329,000







