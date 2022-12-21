ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 physician specialties with the lowest 5-year pay jump 

Patsy Newitt  

Critical care had the lowest pay jump from 2018 to 2022, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports. 

Here are the 10 specialties that experienced the lowest jump in pay in the last five years:

  1. Critical care — 4.2 percent increase from $354,000 to $369,000
  2. Anesthesiology — 4.9 percent increase from $386,000 to $405,000
  3. Psychiatry — 5.1 percent increase from $273,000 to $287,000
  4. Emergency medicine — 6.5 percent increase from $350,000 to $373,000
  5. Radiology — 8.9 percent increase from $401,000 to $437,000
  6. Allergy and immunology — 9.5 percent increase from $272,000 to $298,000
  7. Pulmonary medicine — 10 percent increase from $321,000 to $353,000
  8. Gastroenterology — 11 percent increase from $408,000 to $453,000
  9. Dermatology — 11.7 percent increase from $392,000 to $438,000
  10. Nephrology —- 11.9 percent increase from $294,000 to $329,000




