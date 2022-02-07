10 physician pay trends 

Physicians in the Midwest earn the highest U.S. salaries, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report.

The report, published Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

10 key trends from the report:

1. Primary care physicians earned an average of $242,000 in 2021, down from $243,000 in 2020.

2. Specialists earned an average of $344,000 in 2021, down from $346,000 in 2020.

3. Physicians in the Midwest earned the highest salaries. Physicians in the East earn the least.

4. Plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery and cardiology are the three highest-earning specialties.

5. The biggest salary increases were in plastic surgery and oncology.

6. The biggest salary decreases were in allergy/immunology and otolaryngology.

7. On average, female physicians earned 25 percent less than male physicians in the same specialty.

8. Fifty-five percent of specialists earned an incentive bonus.

9. Fifty-nine percent of primary care physicians earned an incentive bonus.

10. Multispecialty group practices saw the biggest growth of any practice setting, at 4.1 percent.