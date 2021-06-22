10 of the largest ASC chains in the US | 2021

Many of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. grew last year during the pandemic.

Here is where 10 companies stand with the number of ASCs in their network as of June 2021.

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 312

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250+

3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 250+

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 142

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Ill.): 109

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 92

7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 60+

8. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 48

9. Regent Surgical Health (Chicago and Nashville, Tenn.): 22

10. Proliance Surgeons (Seattle): 19

Last year, USPI and SCA added more than 1,000 physicians to their ASC networks and have plans to add thousands more this year. The companies also are partnering with health systems to expand their networks.

To add an ASC company to this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com