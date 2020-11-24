10 most-read ASC articles — 41 GI centers announced or opened this year, insights on physician practice sales and more

Here are the 10 most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from Nov. 20-24:

1. The largest health insurers in all 50 states

2. What 4 ASC management companies did in 2020

3. 41 GI centers opened or announced so far in 2020

4. Minnesota ASC acquires system's 13th robotic device

5. Anesthesiologist, 2 others reach $5.5M settlement over death of well-known principal, veteran

6. Cardiovascular organization partners with ASC developer

7. Physician practice sales during the pandemic — 5 insights on valuation, buyers & more

8. 8 GI PE deals in 2020 so far & 4 notable developments

9. Wisconsin plan commission denies Illinois orthopedic group's surgery center proposal

10. NYU Langone opens new ASC — 4 details

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.