NYU Langone opens new ASC — 4 details

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a new ASC on Long Island, according to a Nov. 16 press release.

Here are four details about NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow:

1. It's housed in a renovated supermarket that was vacated in 2016.

2. It offers services including neurosurgery, orthopedics, physical medicine and imaging.

3. The facility is nearly 50,000 square feet.

4. It has 60 exam rooms and has the capacity to see more than 350 patients daily.

"Our newest outpatient care center on Long Island, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow, is a modern and welcoming facility featuring high ceilings and abundant natural light," said Vicki Match Suna, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities at NYU Langone. "It creates a warm and beautiful environment designed to create a calming patient-centered experience."



Read the full press release here.

