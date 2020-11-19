Wisconsin plan commission denies Illinois orthopedic group's surgery center proposal

The Beloit (Wis.) Plan Commission denied a request from Rockford-based OrthoIllinois to build a surgery center in the city, Beloit Daily News reports.

The commission voted 3-3, which led to the denial. The proposal now goes to the Beloit City Council for final review.

Beloit Health System opposed the surgery center because it would cause the health system "financial strain." The surgery center was also characterized as a "mini-hospital," which OrthoIllinois' attorney, Ian Linnabary, was quick to dispute.

OrthoIllinois could pull its conditional use permit request before the project goes before the city council.

