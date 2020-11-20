Cardiovascular organization partners with ASC developer

Cardiovascular membership organization MedAxiom struck a partnership with Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC management company, according to a Nov. 16 announcement.

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, is a cardiovascular membership, resources and consulting network with more than 425 member organizations. The MedAxiom Ventures division collaborates with companies such as Atlas "to deliver innovative and unique solutions to the cardiovascular care community," its website states.

As a MedAxiom Industry Partner, Atlas will share its expertise in cardiovascular ASC development in exchange for access to key decision-makers, opinion leaders and innovators in the cardiac field. MedAxiom Industry Partners also benefit from marketing exposure and targeted industry insights.

"Our team of seasoned experts will help leaders understand the dynamics of cardiovascular outmigration and how it impacts health systems as well as employed and independent cardiologists," said Marc Toth, vice president of cardiovascular services at Atlas, in a prepared statement.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.