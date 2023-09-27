10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

Nurse practitioners are compensated the least in Florida, where they earn an average of $99,390 — 24 percent less than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

The average annual salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $131,543. They earn $155,981per year in Nevada, the highest-paying state — 19 percent more than the national average.

Here are the 10 states where nurse practitioners are paid the least, along with the average annual salary, starting with the lowest-paying state:

1. Florida ($99,390)

2. Alabama ($99,492)

3. West Virginia ($99,890)

4. Louisiana ($101,038)

5. Kansas ($104,974)

6. Mississippi ($109,177)

7. Tennessee ($110,113)

8. Utah ($110,389)

9. Ohio ($112,503)

10. New Mexico ($112,505)





