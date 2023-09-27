10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

Nurse practitioners are compensated the least in Florida, where they earn an average of $99,390 — 24 percent less than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.
The average annual salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $131,543. They earn $155,981per year in Nevada, the highest-paying state — 19 percent more than the national average.
Here are the 10 states where nurse practitioners are paid the least, along with the average annual salary, starting with the lowest-paying state:
1. Florida ($99,390)
2. Alabama ($99,492)
3. West Virginia ($99,890)
4. Louisiana ($101,038)
5. Kansas ($104,974)
6. Mississippi ($109,177)
7. Tennessee ($110,113)
8. Utah ($110,389)
9. Ohio ($112,503)
10. New Mexico ($112,505)