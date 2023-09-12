10 least happy states in the US

West Virginia is the least happy state in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Sept. 12, WalletHub determined the happiest states in the U.S. The site compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Those dimensions were evaluated using 30 metrics, including social well-being, number of work hours and safety.
Here are the 10 least happy states in the U.S.:
1. West Virginia
2. Louisiana
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Kentucky
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi
8. Alaska
9. New Mexico
10. Oklahoma