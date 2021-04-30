10 key reads for ASC execs in May

Here are 10 key articles for ASC executives from Becker's ASC Review:

1. Hospitals aren't rushing to buy ASCs; here's what's happening instead

The pandemic accelerated the migration of surgical procedures to the outpatient setting, and many hospital executives are expanding their outpatient strategies. But that doesn't mean they're eager to buy ASCs. Read more here.

2. Elective surgeries postponed at Michigan hospitals: What will it mean for ASCs?

When hospitals began canceling and postponing elective surgeries to focus on COVID-19 patients in early 2020, many surgery centers limited capacity or temporarily closed their doors to keep patients safe and redirect resources to the hospital. Read more here.

3. 10 big challenges for ASCs

One year ago, many ASCs were closed or at limited case volume to divert resources to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Read more here.

4. 12 things to know about ASCs, key insights

In 2019, ASCs that were certified by Medicare treated 3.5 million beneficiaries. The data in this list comes from the MedPAC 2021 Report to Congress, Avanza and VMG Health Intellimarker. Read more here.

5. How will Biden's $1.9 trillion plan affect ASCs? ASC leaders weigh in

Some ASC leaders think President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan could be a win for ASCs. Read more here.

6. 4 factors that will make or break a gastroenterology practice in the next 2 years

Gastroenterologists are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and adapting to new changes in how they practice medicine. Read more here.

7. 3 ASC administrators' thoughts on managing prior authorization

The process of obtaining prior authorization is challenging for some ASC administrators also tasked with other financial duties. Read more here.

8. Will Biden, Congress be friendly to ASCs and physician ownership?

The Trump administration championed competition in healthcare that benefited ASCs and accelerated the migration of more procedures from hospitals to surgery centers. Will the current administration continue these efforts and support physician ownership? Read more here.

9. 'Double-edged sword': 6 ASC leaders on private equity investment

Although private equity investment provides a source of capital, some ASC leaders warn it could diminish physician control. Read more here.

10. Will the pandemic spark more ASC sales? 4 observations

Independent surgery centers experienced revenue loss last year when elective surgeries were limited due to COVID-19, but many ramped cases back up and aim to stay independent if possible. Read more here.

