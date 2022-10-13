10 job interview deal breakers

Some of the biggest deal breakers when interviewing for a new job include a lack of eye contact and arriving late to the interview, according to a report from CNBC based on survey data from payroll provider Paychex.

The survey includes data from over 200 hiring managers nationwide, who ranked their top 10 biggest interviewer pet peeves.

Ten job interview pet peeves:

1. Lack of interview preparation

2. Arriving late

3. Poor listening skills

4. Speaking negatively about former employers and coworkers

5. Inappropriate language

6. Bragging

7. Overconfidence

8. Failure to ask questions

9. Rambling

10. Lack of eye contact