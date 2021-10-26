10 insights on resident lifestyles, careers & more: Medscape

Medscape's 2021 Resident Lifestyle and Happiness Report provides insight into residents' work-life balance, career decisions and lifestyles.

Medscape surveyed 1,509 U.S. medical residents from March 22 until June 1 for the report.



10 notes from the report:



How often do residents have time to lead a satisfying social life?

Never/rarely: 35 percent

Sometimes: 47 percent

Always/most of the time: 18 percent



How residents feel about their role amid COVID-19

Worried about healthcare overall: 39 percent

More proud of becoming a physician: 33 percent

More appreciated as a medical professional: 29 percent

Less appreciated as a medical professional: 25 percent

Worried about the future of their chosen profession: 18 percent



Percentage of residents who have reconsidered entering the medical field because of COVID-19: 17 percent



Percentage of residents who have reconsidered their specialty because of COVID-19: 10 percent



Key factors residents will look for in a first job

Work schedule/call hours: 36 percent

Supportive organization/practice environment: 22 percent

Starting salary/compensation: 15 percent

Educational/professional growth opportunities: 9 percent

Potential for career advancement: 6 percent

Organization/practice's patient population: 4 percent

Amount of staff support: 2 percent

Prestige of the organization/practice: 1 percent

Other: 4 percent



What would help residents avoid burnout at work

Manageable work schedule/call hours: 67 percent

Sufficient compensation to avoid financial stress: 45 percent

Flexibility in schedule: 40 percent

Reasonable patient loads: 37 percent

Adequate support staff: 35 percent

Positive attitudes of colleagues: 34 percent

Adequate amount of paid vacation: 28 percent

Educational/professional growth opportunities: 10 percent



How often residents have time for personal wellness

Never/rarely: 33 percent

Sometimes: 45 percent

Always/most of the time: 22 percent



How often residents feel depressed

Never/rarely: 53 percent

Sometimes: 36 percent

Always/most of the time: 11 percent



What residents find most rewarding about residency

The clinical knowledge and experience: 73 percent

Gratitude of/relationships with patients: 68 percent

Being very good at what they do: 67 percent

Relationships with other residents: 63 percent

Being proud of being a doctor: 52 percent

Knowing they are making the world a better place: 47 percent

Potential for making good money as a physician: 39 percent

Nothing: 1 percent



Residents who have doubts about being a good physician

Never/rarely: 27 percent

Sometimes: 49 percent

Always/most of the time: 25 percent



