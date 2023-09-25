10 highest-paying states for physician assistants

Physician assistants earn $140,983 per year in New York — 16 percent more than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $121,952. In Arkansas, the lowest-paying state, PAs earn an average of $92,689.

Here are the 10 states where physician assistants are paid the most, along with the average annual salary:

1. New York ($140,983)

2. Vermont ($127,256)

3. Maine ($126,908)

4. Massachusetts ($124,204)

5. Nevada ($124,054)

6. New Jersey ($123,331)

7. Wisconsin ($122,965)

8. Washington ($121,838)

9. Oregon ($121,062)

10. Wyoming ($120,197)