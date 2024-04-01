10 healthiest, unhealthiest cities

San Francisco is the healthiest city in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 1, WalletHub determined the healthiest cities in the U.S. The site compared 182 cities across four dimensions: healthcare, food, fitness and green space. These dimensions were evaluated using 41 metrics, including mental health, recreation access and physical health. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 healthiest places to live in the U.S.:

1. San Francisco

2. Honolulu

3. Seattle

4. San Diego

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Portland, Ore.

7. Denver

8. Salt Lake City

9. Scottsdale, Ariz.

10. Irvine, Calif.

Here are the 10 unhealthiest places to live in the U.S.:

1. Brownsville, Texas

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Laredo, Texas

4. Columbus, Ga.

5. Shreveport, La.

6. Augusta, Ga.

7. Fayetteville, N.C.

8. Corpus Christi, Texas

9. Detroit

10. Huntington, W.V.