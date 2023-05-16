10 healthiest, least healthy US states

Clinical data and artificial intelligence healthcare company Ozmosi named the 10 healthiest and least healthy states in the U.S. for 2023, with Hawaii topping the former list and Kentucky and West Virginia sitting atop the latter.

States were ranked according to several indicators, including obesity percentage, percentage of binge drinkers, percent of residents who consume fruits and vegetables daily, prevalence of depression and prevalence of sleep. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 healthiest states

1. Hawaii

2. Colorado

3. Vermont

4. Utah

5. New Hampshire

6. Massachusetts

7. Connecticut

8. California

9. Rhode Island

10. New Jersey

The 10 least healthy states

Note: Two states tied for the least healthy state

1. Kentucky

1. West Virginia

3. Louisiana

4. Alabama

5. Arkansas

6. Oklahoma

7. Mississippi

8. Tennessee

9. Ohio

10. Missouri