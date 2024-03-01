10 cities with the worst physical, emotional health

Residents of Huntington, W.Va., have the worst physical and emotional well-being of any city in the U.S., according to a Feb. 27 report by personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub's "Happiest Cities in America" report for 2024 compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S., including at least two of the largest cities in every state using 29 metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate and life expectancy. Read more on the methodology here.

Here are the 10 cities with the lowest emotional and physical well-being scores, starting with the lowest ranked: