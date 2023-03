Washington, D.C., is the city with the lowest adjusted cost of living for physicians, based on adjusted compensation rates, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

All 10 cities, with the exception of Denver, are on the East or West Coast.

Ten cities with the lowest adjusted cost of living for physicians:

1. District of Columbia

2. Boston

3. Seattle

4. Denver

5. Baltimore

6. San Francisco

7. New York City

8. San Diego

9. Portland, Ore.

10. Providence, R.I.