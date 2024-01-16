10 best, worst states to start a business

Utah is the best state to start a business, while Rhode Island is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Jan. 16, WalletHub determined the best and worst places to start a business. The site compared the 50 states across three metrics: business environment, access to resources and business costs. These dimensions were evaluated using 25 relevant metrics, including startups per capita, financing accessibility and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states to start a business:

1. Utah

2. Georgia

3. Florida

4. Idaho

5. Nevada

6. Arizona

7. Colorado

8. Texas

9. North Carolina

10. Tennessee

Here are the 10 worst states to start a business:

1. Rhode Island

2. Connecticut

3. Alaska

4. Maryland

5. West Virginia

6. New Hampshire

7. New Jersey

8. Pennsylvania

9. Hawaii

10. Missouri