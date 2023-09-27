10 best, worst cities for people with disabilities

Scottsdale, Ariz., is the best city for people with disabilities, while Gulfport, Miss., is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Sept. 27, WalletHub determined the most livable places for people with disabilities. The site compared the 182 cities across three key dimensions: economy, quality of life and healthcare. Those dimensions were evaluated using 33 metrics, including housing affordability, share of people with disabilities and cost of a physician visit.

Here are the 10 best cities for people with disabilities:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Denver

3. Minneapolis

4. St. Louis

5. Virginia Beach, Va.

6. Pittsburgh

7. Columbia, Md.

8. Chandler, Ariz.

9. Huntington Beach, Calif.

10. Overland Park, Kan.

Here are the 10 worst cities for people with disabilities:

1. Gulfport, Miss.

2. Juneau, Alaska

3. Jackson, Miss.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.

5. Anchorage, Alaska

6. Bridgeport, Conn.

7. Pearl City, Hawaii

8. Montgomery, Ala.

9. Greensboro, N.C.

10. Mobile, Ala.