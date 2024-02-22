10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs that posted job listings seeking administrators in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie (La.), which is affiliated with Dallas-based ASC management group United Surgical Partners International, is hiring an administrator.

2. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking an ASC administrator for its facility in Gadsden, Ala.

3. Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas, which is affiliated with USPI, is looking for an administrator.

4. Lawrenceville (Ga.) Surgery Center, which is affiliated with USPI, is looking to fill an administrator position.

5. Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Calif., is hiring an administrator.

6. Nvision Eye Centers is hiring an administrator for an ASC in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

7. St. Joseph (Mo.) Center for Outpatient Surgery, which is affiliated with Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC management group Surgery Partners, is seeking an administrator.

8. Surgery Center of Aventura (Fla.), affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is looking for an administrator.

9. SurgiCare of Jersey City (N.J.) is hiring an administrator.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking an administrator for its ASC in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.