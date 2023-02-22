1 paid malpractice claim makes a 2nd claim 4 times more likely: Study

A new JAMA study shows that physicians who have settled one medical malpractice claim are four times more likely than their peers to face additional claims in the future, according to a Feb. 22 report from Medscape.

State disclosure of medical malpractice claims does not impact the statistic.

In the study, researchers at Washington D.C.-based Georgetown University, the National Opinion Research Center, Boulder-based University of Colorado and Chicago-based Northwestern University analyzed paid malpractice claims for all U.S. physicians.

One claim may hold predictive power for future claims, according to the study.

Between 2009 and 2013, 3 percent of physicians had one medical malpractice settlement, and 1 percent had more than one based on an analysis of 881,876 physicians. Between 2014 and 2018, the proportions were similar.

The study showed a physician with one claim between 2009 and 2013 is at a 3.7 times higher risk for future claims, while a physician with two paid claims is seven times more at risk.