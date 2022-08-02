Unemployment rate in all 50 states for 2022: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment rate in the U.S. continues to fall following record-high unemployment rates at the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics in its The Economics Daily report.
From June 2021 to June 2022, unemployment has decreased in all 50 states, falling at an overall rate of 2.3 percent nationwide year over year, according to the data published July 29.
The unemployment rate in all 50 states in June:
Alabama: 2.6 percent
Alaska: 4.6 percent
Arizona: 3.3 percent
Arkansas: 3.2 percent
California: 4.2 percent
Colorado: 3.4 percent
Connecticut: 4 percent
Delaware: 4.5 percent
Florida: 2.8 percent
Georgia: 2.9 percent
Hawaii: 4.3 percent
Idaho: 2.5 percent
Illinois: 4.5 percent
Indiana: 2.4 percent
Iowa: 2.6 percent
Kansas: 2.4 percent
Kentucky: 3.7 percent
Louisiana: 3.8 percent
Maine: 3 percent
Maryland: 4 percent
Massachusetts: 3.7 percent
Michigan: 4.3 percent
Minnesota: 1.8 percent
Mississippi: 3.8 percent
Missouri: 2.8 percent
Montana: 2.6 percent
Nebraska: 1.9 percent
Nevada: 4.7 percent
New Hampshire: 2 percent
New Jersey: 3.9 percent
New Mexico: 4.9 percent
New York: 4.4 percent
North Carolina: 3.4 percent
North Dakota: 2.5 percent
Ohio: 3.9 percent
Oklahoma: 2.9 percent
Oregon: 3.6 percent
Pennsylvania: 4.5 percent
Rhode Island: 2.7 percent
South Carolina: 3.2 percent
South Dakota: 2.3 percent
Tennessee: 3.3 percent
Texas: 4.1 percent
Utah: 2 percent
Vermont: 2.2 percent
Virginia: 2.8 percent
Washington: 3.9 percent
West Virginia: 3.6 percent
Wisconsin: 2.9 percent
Wyoming: 3.1 percent