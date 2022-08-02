Unemployment rate in all 50 states for 2022: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment rate in the U.S. continues to fall following record-high unemployment rates at the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics in its The Economics Daily report. 

From June 2021 to June 2022, unemployment has decreased in all 50 states, falling at an overall rate of 2.3 percent nationwide year over year, according to the data published July 29. 

The unemployment rate in all 50 states in June: 

Alabama: 2.6 percent 

Alaska: 4.6 percent 

Arizona: 3.3 percent 

Arkansas: 3.2 percent 

California: 4.2 percent 

Colorado: 3.4 percent

Connecticut: 4 percent 

Delaware: 4.5 percent 

Florida: 2.8 percent 

Georgia: 2.9 percent 

Hawaii: 4.3 percent 

Idaho: 2.5 percent 

Illinois: 4.5 percent 

Indiana: 2.4 percent 

Iowa: 2.6 percent 

Kansas: 2.4 percent 

Kentucky: 3.7 percent 

Louisiana: 3.8 percent 

Maine: 3 percent

Maryland: 4 percent 

Massachusetts: 3.7 percent

Michigan: 4.3 percent 

Minnesota: 1.8 percent 

Mississippi: 3.8 percent 

Missouri: 2.8 percent 

Montana: 2.6 percent 

Nebraska: 1.9 percent 

Nevada: 4.7 percent

New Hampshire: 2 percent 

New Jersey: 3.9 percent 

New Mexico: 4.9 percent 

New York: 4.4 percent 

North Carolina: 3.4 percent 

North Dakota: 2.5 percent

Ohio: 3.9 percent

Oklahoma: 2.9 percent 

Oregon: 3.6 percent 

Pennsylvania: 4.5 percent 

Rhode Island: 2.7 percent 

South Carolina: 3.2 percent

South Dakota: 2.3 percent 

Tennessee: 3.3 percent

Texas: 4.1 percent 

Utah: 2 percent

Vermont: 2.2 percent 

Virginia: 2.8 percent 

Washington: 3.9 percent 

West Virginia: 3.6 percent 

Wisconsin: 2.9 percent 

Wyoming: 3.1 percent 

