Unemployment rate in all 50 states for 2022: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment rate in the U.S. continues to fall following record-high unemployment rates at the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics in its The Economics Daily report.

From June 2021 to June 2022, unemployment has decreased in all 50 states, falling at an overall rate of 2.3 percent nationwide year over year, according to the data published July 29.

The unemployment rate in all 50 states in June:

Alabama: 2.6 percent

Alaska: 4.6 percent

Arizona: 3.3 percent

Arkansas: 3.2 percent

California: 4.2 percent

Colorado: 3.4 percent

Connecticut: 4 percent

Delaware: 4.5 percent

Florida: 2.8 percent

Georgia: 2.9 percent

Hawaii: 4.3 percent

Idaho: 2.5 percent

Illinois: 4.5 percent

Indiana: 2.4 percent

Iowa: 2.6 percent

Kansas: 2.4 percent

Kentucky: 3.7 percent

Louisiana: 3.8 percent

Maine: 3 percent

Maryland: 4 percent

Massachusetts: 3.7 percent

Michigan: 4.3 percent

Minnesota: 1.8 percent

Mississippi: 3.8 percent

Missouri: 2.8 percent

Montana: 2.6 percent

Nebraska: 1.9 percent

Nevada: 4.7 percent

New Hampshire: 2 percent

New Jersey: 3.9 percent

New Mexico: 4.9 percent

New York: 4.4 percent

North Carolina: 3.4 percent

North Dakota: 2.5 percent

Ohio: 3.9 percent

Oklahoma: 2.9 percent

Oregon: 3.6 percent

Pennsylvania: 4.5 percent

Rhode Island: 2.7 percent

South Carolina: 3.2 percent

South Dakota: 2.3 percent

Tennessee: 3.3 percent

Texas: 4.1 percent

Utah: 2 percent

Vermont: 2.2 percent

Virginia: 2.8 percent

Washington: 3.9 percent

West Virginia: 3.6 percent

Wisconsin: 2.9 percent

Wyoming: 3.1 percent