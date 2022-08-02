Average physician net worth by age

A report from FiPhysician, which provides investment and retirement advice to physicians, released a breakdown of physicians 45 and older, and their average net worth's.
Based on data from AMA Insurance, a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, and recent Gallup poll results on the average age of retirement in the U.S., physicians appear to retire later than most U.S. workers, which FiPhysician suggests may be related to their net worth.
Net worth of physicians:
Physicians age 45-49:
50 percent — less than $1 million
47 percent — $1 million to $5 million
3 percent — over $5 million
Physicians age 50-54:
39 percent — less than $1 million
55 percent — $1 million to $5 million
6 percent — over $5 million
Physicians 55-59:
29 percent — less than $1 million
60 percent — $1 million to $5 million
11 percent — over $5 million
Physicians 60-64:
25 percent — less than $1 million
60 percent — $1 million to $5 million
15 percent — over $5 million
Physicians 65-69:
24 percent — less than $1 million
59 percent — $1 million to $5 million
17 percent — over $5 million
Physicians 70+:
25 percent — less than $1 million
54 percent — $1 million to $5 million
22 percent — over $5 million