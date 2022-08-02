Average physician net worth by age

A report from FiPhysician, which provides investment and retirement advice to physicians, released a breakdown of physicians 45 and older, and their average net worth's.

Based on data from AMA Insurance, a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, and recent Gallup poll results on the average age of retirement in the U.S., physicians appear to retire later than most U.S. workers, which FiPhysician suggests may be related to their net worth.

Net worth of physicians:

Physicians age 45-49:

50 percent — less than $1 million

47 percent — $1 million to $5 million

3 percent — over $5 million

Physicians age 50-54:

39 percent — less than $1 million

55 percent — $1 million to $5 million

6 percent — over $5 million

Physicians 55-59:

29 percent — less than $1 million

60 percent — $1 million to $5 million

11 percent — over $5 million

Physicians 60-64:

25 percent — less than $1 million

60 percent — $1 million to $5 million

15 percent — over $5 million

Physicians 65-69:

24 percent — less than $1 million

59 percent — $1 million to $5 million

17 percent — over $5 million

Physicians 70+:

25 percent — less than $1 million

54 percent — $1 million to $5 million

22 percent — over $5 million