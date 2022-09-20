What procedures are migrating to ASCs?

From high-acuity spine to cardiac procedures, five ASC leaders joined Becker's to share what procedures they see moving to the ASC setting.

Editor's note: Responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Cherise Brown. Administrator of Andover (Kan.) Surgery Center: In the near future we will see more orthopedic, spine and cardiac procedures in the ASC setting. CMS recently added several cardiac procedures to the ASC covered procedure list, including diagnostic and interventional coronary procedures, peripheral vascular interventions, and placement of pacemakers and defibrillators. Quality of care, recovery time, physician autonomy and cost will continue to drive more procedures to the ASC setting.

Eric Anderson, MD. Pain Management Physician in Lewisville, Texas: I think there will be an increase in the size and scope of ASC development, utilization and type of cases expanding in the pain management space; for certain cases. I think pain management implants, devices and minimally invasive treatments will continue to see preference in the ASC setting as CMS has already started preferring this route for spinal cord stimulator systems, for example.

Brenda Carter. Administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) Surgcare: The future looks bright for more total joint cases in the ASC, along with spine and cardiology. The push to the ASC creates a better patient experience, reduces costs and can ease the burden on overwhelmed, understaffed hospital facilities. However, insurance carriers will need to revisit the procedures previously only allowed in the hospital setting to create an easy transition to ASCs. As the carriers have historically been slow to respond to changing trends, this may initially present some challenges.

Harry Aslanian, MD. Advanced Endoscopist at Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.): There has been interest in moving endoscopic ultrasound procedures to the ASC setting. This is a feasible option should the payment structure promote a change to an ASC setting.

Myrna Loida Chang, RN. Director of Surgical Services at HCA-Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.): I can see the following moving to ASC: total knees, one level spine surgeries, one level anterior cervical discectomy and fusions, and mastectomies.