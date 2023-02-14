Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

UnitedHealthcare vs. CVS Health vs. Cigna: How do the payers' 2022 revenues compare?

Patsy Newitt -  

UnitedHealthcare, CVS Health and Cigna were the three largest health insurance companies by 2022 revenue. 

Here are three stats to know:

1. UnitedHealth Group: $324.2 billion

Total revenues in 2022 were $324.2 billion, up 12.7 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $82.8 billion.

2. CVS Health: $322.5 billion

Total revenues in 2022 were $322.5 billion, a 10.4 percent increase from 2021. Fourth-quarter revenues were $83.8 billion.

3. Cigna: $180.5 billion

Total revenues in 2022 were $180.5 billion, up 4 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $45.8 billion.

