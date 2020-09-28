Trump's executive order on surprise billing: 3 things to know

President Donald Trump issued two executive orders related to healthcare, including one on surprise medical billing, according to a report from The Hill.

On Sept. 24, the president issued an executive order calling on Congress to act on the issue of surprise billing. President Trump's other executive order aims to prevent insurers from denying care to individuals with preexisting conditions.



Here are three details:



1. The order asks Congress to act on surprise billing before Jan. 1. The order doesn't specify what that action should be.



2. The White House previously considered including surprise billing as part of a large policy announcement that would also include guidance on preexisting conditions, but ultimately decided to hand the issue over to Congress.



3. Sources told The Hill that healthcare providers were against one of the policy proposals, which would have prevented providers who sent surprise bills from participating in Medicare.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.