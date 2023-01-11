Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Top No Surprises Act CPT code disputes 

Many healthcare leaders cite the No Surprises Act's independent dispute process as an obstacle to care — HHS has received more than 90,000 claims since launching the independent dispute resolution portal in April. 

CMS analyzed disputes from April 15 to Sept. 30, 2022, in a report  on the No Surprises Act's dispute resolution process. 

Here are the top disputes by type of CPT code:

1. Emergency department services (CPT codes 99281-99288) — 66 percent 

2. Radiology (70010-79999) — 9 percent 

3. Anesthesia (00100-01999) — 7 percent 

4. Surgery (10004-69990) — 5 percent 

5. Pathology and lab (80047-89398) — 4 percent 

6. Neurology and neuromuscular procedures (95700-96020) — 4 percent 

7. Critical care services (99291-99292) — 4 percent 

8. Cardiovascular procedures (92920-93799) — 3 percent 

9. Hydration, therapeutic, prophylactic, diagnostic injections and infusions, and chemotherapy and other highly complex drug or highly complex biologic agent administration (96360-96549) — 3 percent 

