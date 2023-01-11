Top No Surprises Act CPT code disputes 

Many healthcare leaders cite the No Surprises Act's independent dispute process as an obstacle to care — HHS has received more than 90,000 claims since launching the independent dispute resolution portal in April.

CMS analyzed disputes from April 15 to Sept. 30, 2022, in a report on the No Surprises Act's dispute resolution process.

Here are the top disputes by type of CPT code:

1. Emergency department services (CPT codes 99281-99288) — 66 percent

2. Radiology (70010-79999) — 9 percent

3. Anesthesia (00100-01999) — 7 percent

4. Surgery (10004-69990) — 5 percent

5. Pathology and lab (80047-89398) — 4 percent

6. Neurology and neuromuscular procedures (95700-96020) — 4 percent

7. Critical care services (99291-99292) — 4 percent

8. Cardiovascular procedures (92920-93799) — 3 percent

9. Hydration, therapeutic, prophylactic, diagnostic injections and infusions, and chemotherapy and other highly complex drug or highly complex biologic agent administration (96360-96549) — 3 percent