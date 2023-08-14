The cost of the 25 most common ASC procedures 

Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation is the most common procedure performed at ASCs, according to recent data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 25 most common ASC procedures by percent of total charges, followed by the average charge per procedure:

1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation; $3,782

2. Colonoscopy and biopsy: $1,977

3. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple: $1,774

4. Colonoscopy with lesion removal: $1,941

5. Total knee arthroplasty: $31,676

6. Total hip arthroplasty: $34,444

7. Diagnostic colonoscopy: $1,880

8. Surgical shoulder arthroscopy with rotator cuff repair: $10,396

9. Single level injection performed with image guidance: $2,389

10. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator: $43,721

11. Surgical knee arthroscopy: $6,871

12. Implant neuroelectrodes: $15,220

13. Shoulder arthroscopy surgical decompression: $6,732

14. Destruction of lumbar or sacral facet joint: $3,754

15. Injection of nerve block on paravertebral spinal nerves and branches: $2,400

16. Surgical knee arthroscopy: $12,373

17. Anesthesia for lower intestinal endoscopic procedures: $983

18. Resect inferior turbinate: $4,958

19. Carpal tunnel surgery: $4,136

20. Cataract extraction including complex cataract surgery: $3,827

21. Create eardrum opening: $3,169

22. Anesthesia lens surgery: $768

23. Trigger finger surgery: $3,927

24. Interlaminar epidural steroid injections: $1,938

25. Colorectal cancer screening not for a high-risk individual: $1,663