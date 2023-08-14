The cost of the 25 most common ASC procedures 

Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation is the most common procedure performed at ASCs, according to recent data from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 25 most common ASC procedures by percent of total charges, followed by the average charge per procedure:
1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation; $3,782
2. Colonoscopy and biopsy: $1,977
3. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple: $1,774
4. Colonoscopy with lesion removal: $1,941
5. Total knee arthroplasty: $31,676
6. Total hip arthroplasty: $34,444
7. Diagnostic colonoscopy: $1,880
8. Surgical shoulder arthroscopy with rotator cuff repair: $10,396
9. Single level injection performed with image guidance: $2,389
10. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator: $43,721
11. Surgical knee arthroscopy: $6,871
12. Implant neuroelectrodes: $15,220
13. Shoulder arthroscopy surgical decompression: $6,732
14. Destruction of lumbar or sacral facet joint: $3,754
15. Injection of nerve block on paravertebral spinal nerves and branches: $2,400
16. Surgical knee arthroscopy: $12,373
17. Anesthesia for lower intestinal endoscopic procedures: $983
18. Resect inferior turbinate: $4,958
19. Carpal tunnel surgery: $4,136
20. Cataract extraction including complex cataract surgery: $3,827
21. Create eardrum opening: $3,169
22. Anesthesia lens surgery: $768
23. Trigger finger surgery: $3,927
24. Interlaminar epidural steroid injections: $1,938
25. Colorectal cancer screening not for a high-risk individual: $1,663