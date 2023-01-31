The biggest ASC reimbursement shift in 2022

CMS updated ASC payment rates to 3.8 percent, the most critical reimbursement shift in 2022, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2022: A Year in Review" report released Jan. 26.

Five key details:

1. CMS finalized the productivity-adjusted hospital market basket update to ASC payment system rate with an updated ASC payment rate of 3.8 percent applied to ASCs meeting relevant quality reporting requirements.

2. This increase is determined based on a projected inflation rate of 4.1 percent minus the reduction of 0.3 percent mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

3. The 3.8 percent jump is the largest increase in projected payments year over year — a result of the increase in labor, supplies and other cost pressures.

4. According to the report, many ASC leaders believe the increase is insufficient because of the cost pressures hospitals and ASCs are facing.

5. "The way ASCs navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment currently in place will be a major point of interest over the coming years," the report said.