The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list

Code Long Descriptor

19307 Mastectomy, modified radical, including axillary lymph nodes, with or without pectoralis minor muscle, but excluding pectoralis major muscle

20100 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); neck

20101 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); chest

20102 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); abdomen/flank/back

20660 Application of cranial tongs, caliper, or stereotactic frame, including removal (separate procedure)

21049 Excision of benign tumor or cyst of maxilla; requiring extra-oral osteotomy and partial maxillectomy (eg, locally aggressive or destructive lesion[s])

21172 Reconstruction superior-lateral orbital rim and lower forehead, advancement or alteration, with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)

21175 Reconstruction, bifrontal, superior-lateral orbital rims and lower forehead, advancement or alteration (eg, plagiocephaly, trigonocephaly, brachycephaly), with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)

21193 Reconstruction of mandibular rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l osteotomy; without bone graft

21195 Reconstruction of mandibular rami and/or body, sagittal split; without internal rigid fixation

21256 Reconstruction of orbit with osteotomies (extracranial) and with bone grafts (includes obtaining autografts) (eg, micro-ophthalmia)

21261 Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; combined intra- and extracranial approach

21263 Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; with forehead advancement

21346 Open treatment of nasomaxillary complex fracture (lefort ii type); with wiring and/or local fixation

21385 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; transantral approach (caldwell-luc type operation)

21386 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach

21387 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; combined approach

21395 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach with bone graft (includes obtaining graft)

21408 Open treatment of fracture of orbit, except blowout; with bone grafting (includes obtaining graft)

21470 Open treatment of complicated mandibular fracture by multiple surgical approaches including internal fixation, interdental fixation, and/or wiring of dentures or splints

21601 Excision of chest wall tumor including rib(s)

21742 Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), without thoracoscopy

21743 Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), with thoracoscopy

22100 Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; cervical

22101 Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; thoracic

23470 Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint; hemiarthroplasty

23473 Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty, including allograft when performed; humeral or glenoid component

24150 Radical resection of tumor, shaft or distal humerus

24935 Stump elongation, upper extremity

25170 Radical resection of tumor, radius or ulna

25909 Amputation, forearm, through radius and ulna; re-amputation

27006 Tenotomy, abductors and/or extensor(s) of hip, open (separate procedure)

27027 Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle), unilateral

27057 Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle) with debridement of nonviable muscle, unilateral

27179 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis; osteoplasty of femoral neck (heyman type procedure)

27235 Percutaneous skeletal fixation of femoral fracture, proximal end, neck

27477 Arrest, epiphyseal, any method (eg, epiphysiodesis); tibia and fibula, proximal

27485 Arrest, hemiepiphyseal, distal femur or proximal tibia or fibula (eg, genu varus or valgus)

27722 Repair of nonunion or malunion, tibia; with sliding graf

28360 Reconstruction, cleft foot

28805 Amputation, foot; transmetatarsal

29868 Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; meniscal transplantation (includes arthrotomy for meniscal insertion), medial or lateral

31241 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical; with ligation of sphenopalatine artery

31292 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial or inferior wall

31293 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial and inferior wall

31294 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with optic nerve decompression

31584 Laryngoplasty; with open reduction and fixation of (eg, plating) fracture, includes tracheostomy, if performed

31587 Laryngoplasty, cricoid split, without graft placement

31600 Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure);

31601 Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure); younger than 2 years

31610 Tracheostomy, fenestration procedure with skin flaps

31660 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 1 lobe

31661 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 2 or more lobes

31785 Excision of tracheal tumor or carcinoma; cervical

32551 Tube thoracostomy, includes connection to drainage system (eg, water seal), when performed, open (separate procedure)

32560 Instillation, via chest tube/catheter, agent for pleurodesis (eg, talc for recurrent or persistent pneumothorax)

32561 Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); initial day

32562 Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); subsequent day

32601 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); lungs, pericardial sac, mediastinal or pleural space, without biopsy

32604 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); pericardial sac, with biopsy

32606 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); mediastinal space, with biopsy

32607 Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung infiltrate(s) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral

32608 Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung nodule(s) or mass(es) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral

32609 Thoracoscopy; with biopsy(ies) of pleura

33244 Removal of single or dual chamber implantable defibrillator electrode(s); by transvenous extraction

33272 Removal of subcutaneous implantable defibrillator electrode

34101 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; axillary, brachial, innominate, subclavian artery, by arm incision

34111 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; radial or ulnar artery, by arm incision

34201 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; femoropopliteal, aortoiliac artery, by leg incision

34203 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; popliteal-tibio-peroneal artery, by leg incision

34421 Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; vena cava, iliac, femoropopliteal vein, by leg incision

34471 Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; subclavian vein, by neck incision

34501 Valvuloplasty, femoral vein

34510 Venous valve transposition, any vein donor

34520 Cross-over vein graft to venous system

34530 Saphenopopliteal vein anastomosis

35011 Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm and associated occlusive disease, axillary-brachial artery, by arm incision

35045 Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, and associated occlusive disease, radial or ulnar artery

35180 Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; head and neck

35184 Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; extremities

35190 Repair, acquired or traumatic arteriovenous fistula; extremities

35201 Repair blood vessel, direct; neck

35206 Repair blood vessel, direct; upper extremity

35226 Repair blood vessel, direct; lower extremity

35231 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; neck

35236 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; upper extremity

35256 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; lower extremity

35261 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; neck

35266 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; upper extremity

35286 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; lower extremity

35321 Thromboendarterectomy, including patch graft, if performed; axillary-brachial

35860 Exploration for postoperative hemorrhage, thrombosis or infection; extremity

35879 Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with vein patch angioplasty

35881 Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with segmental vein interposition

35883 Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with nonautogenous patch graft (eg, dacron, eptfe, bovine pericardium)

35884 Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with autogenous vein patch graft

35903 Excision of infected graft; extremity

36460 Transfusion, intrauterine, fetal

36838 Distal revascularization and interval ligation (dril), upper extremity hemodialysis access (steal syndrome)

37183 Revision of transvenous intrahepatic portosystemic shunt(s) (tips) (includes venous access, hepatic and portal vein catheterization, portography with hemodynamic evaluation, intrahepatic tract recannulization/dilatation, stent placement and all associated imaging guidance and documentation)

37191 Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed

37192 Repositioning of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed

37193 Retrieval (removal) of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed

37195 Thrombolysis, cerebral, by intravenous infusion

37213 Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed;

37214 Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed; cessation of thrombolysis including removal of catheter and vessel closure by any method

37244 Vascular embolization or occlusion, inclusive of all radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention; for arterial or venous hemorrhage or lymphatic extravasation

37565 Ligation, internal jugular vein

37600 Ligation; external carotid artery

37605 Ligation; internal or common carotid artery

37606 Ligation; internal or common carotid artery, with gradual occlusion, as with selverstone or crutchfield clamp

37615 Ligation, major artery (eg, post-traumatic, rupture); neck

37619 Ligation of inferior vena cava

38120 Laparoscopy, surgical, splenectomy

38207 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cryopreservation and storage

38208 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, without washing, per donor

38209 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, with washing, per donor

38210 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; specific cell depletion within harvest, t-cell depletion

38211 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; tumor cell depletion

38212 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; red blood cell removal

38213 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; platelet depletion

38214 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; plasma (volume) depletion

38215 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cell concentration in plasma, mononuclear, or buffy coat layer

38240 Hematopoietic progenitor cell (hpc); allogeneic transplantation per donor

38531 Biopsy or excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s)

38720 Cervical lymphadenectomy (complete)

39401 Mediastinoscopy; includes biopsy(ies) of mediastinal mass (eg, lymphoma), when performed

39402 Mediastinoscopy; with lymph node biopsy(ies) (eg, lung cancer staging)

42842 Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; without closure

42844 Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; closure with local flap (eg, tongue, buccal)

43020 Esophagotomy, cervical approach, with removal of foreign body

43280 Laparoscopy, surgical, esophagogastric fundoplasty (eg, nissen, toupet procedures)

43281 Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; without implantation of mesh

43282 Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; with implantation of mesh

43420 Closure of esophagostomy or fistula; cervical approach

43510 Gastrotomy; with esophageal dilation and insertion of permanent intraluminal tube (eg, celestin or mousseaux-barbin)

43647 Laparoscopy, surgical; implantation or replacement of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum

43648 Laparoscopy, surgical; revision or removal of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum

43651 Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, truncal

43652 Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, selective or highly selective

43770 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; placement of adjustable gastric restrictive device (eg, gastric band and subcutaneous port components)

43772 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only

43773 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal and replacement of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only

43774 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device and subcutaneous port components

43830 Gastrostomy, open; without construction of gastric tube (eg, stamm procedure) (separate procedure)

43831 Gastrostomy, open; neonatal, for feeding

44180 Laparoscopy, surgical, enterolysis (freeing of intestinal adhesion) (separate procedure)

44186 Laparoscopy, surgical; jejunostomy (eg, for decompression or feeding)

44950 Appendectomy;

44955 Appendectomy; when done for indicated purpose at time of other major procedure (not as separate procedure) (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

44970 Laparoscopy, surgical, appendectomy

47370 Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); radiofrequency

47371 Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); cryosurgical

47490 Cholecystostomy, percutaneous, complete procedure, including imaging guidance, catheter placement, cholecystogram when performed, and radiological supervision and interpretation

49185 Sclerotherapy of a fluid collection (eg, lymphocele, cyst, or seroma), percutaneous, including contrast injection(s), sclerosant injection(s), diagnostic study, imaging guidance (eg, ultrasound, fluoroscopy) and radiological supervision and interpretation when performed

49323 Laparoscopy, surgical; with drainage of lymphocele to peritoneal cavity

49405 Image-guided fluid collection drainage by catheter (eg, abscess, hematoma, seroma, lymphocele, cyst); visceral (eg, kidney, liver, spleen, lung/mediastinum), percutaneous

49491 Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; reducible

49492 Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; incarcerated or strangulated

50020 Drainage of perirenal or renal abscess, open

50541 Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal cysts

50542 Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal mass lesion(s), including intraoperative ultrasound guidance and monitoring, when performed

50543 Laparoscopy, surgical; partial nephrectomy

50544 Laparoscopy, surgical; pyeloplasty

50945 Laparoscopy, surgical; ureterolithotomy

51060 Transvesical ureterolithotomy

51845 Abdomino-vaginal vesical neck suspension, with or without endoscopic control (eg, stamey, raz, modified pereyra)

51860 Cystorrhaphy, suture of bladder wound, injury or rupture; simple

51990 Laparoscopy, surgical; urethral suspension for stress incontinence

53500 Urethrolysis, transvaginal, secondary, open, including cystourethroscopy (eg, postsurgical obstruction, scarring)

54332 1-stage proximal penile or penoscrotal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap

54336 1-stage perineal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap

54411 Removal and replacement of all components of a multicomponent inflatable penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue

54417 Removal and replacement of non-inflatable (semi-rigid) or inflatable (self-contained) penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue

54535 Orchiectomy, radical, for tumor; with abdominal exploration

54650 Orchiopexy, abdominal approach, for intra-abdominal testis (eg, fowler-stephens)

55866 Laparoscopy, surgical prostatectomy, retropubic radical, including nerve sparing, includes robotic assistance, when performed

55970 Intersex surgery; male to female

55980 Intersex surgery; female to male

57106 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall;

57107 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy)

57109 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy) with bilateral total pelvic lymphadenectomy and para-aortic lymph node sampling (biopsy)

57284 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); open abdominal approach

57285 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); vaginal approach

57292 Construction of artificial vagina; with graf

57330 Closure of vesicovaginal fistula; transvesical and vaginal approach

57335 Vaginoplasty for intersex state

57423 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed), laparoscopic approach

57555 Excision of cervical stump, vaginal approach; with anterior and/or posterior repair

58263 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with removal of tube(s), and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele

58270 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with repair of enterocele

58290 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g;

58291 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s)

58292 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele

58294 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with repair of enterocele

58770 Salpingostomy (salpingoneostomy)

58920 Wedge resection or bisection of ovary, unilateral or bilateral

58925 Ovarian cystectomy, unilateral or bilatera

59030 Fetal scalp blood sampling

59409 Vaginal delivery only (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);

59612 Vaginal delivery only, after previous cesarean delivery (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);

60252 Thyroidectomy, total or subtotal for malignancy; with limited neck dissection

60260 Thyroidectomy, removal of all remaining thyroid tissue following previous removal of a portion of thyroid

60271 Thyroidectomy, including substernal thyroid; cervical approach

60502 Parathyroidectomy or exploration of parathyroid(s); reexploration

60512 Parathyroid autotransplantation (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

60520 Thymectomy, partial or total; transcervical approach (separate procedure)

61623 Endovascular temporary balloon arterial occlusion, head or neck (extracranial/intracranial) including selective catheterization of vessel to be occluded, positioning and inflation of occlusion balloon, concomitant neurological monitoring, and radiologic supervision and interpretation of all angiography required for balloon occlusion and to exclude vascular injury post occlusion

61626 Transcatheter permanent occlusion or embolization (eg, for tumor destruction, to achieve hemostasis, to occlude a vascular malformation), percutaneous, any method; non-central nervous system, head or neck (extracranial, brachiocephalic branch)

61720 Creation of lesion by stereotactic method, including burr hole(s) and localizing and recording techniques, single or multiple stages; globus pallidus or thalamus

62000 Elevation of depressed skull fracture; simple, extradural

62351 Implantation, revision or repositioning of tunneled intrathecal or epidural catheter, for long-term medication administration via an external pump or implantable reservoir/infusion pump; with laminectomy

63011 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), 1 or 2 vertebral segments; sacral

63012 Laminectomy with removal of abnormal facets and/or pars interarticularis with decompression of cauda equina and nerve roots for spondylolisthesis, lumbar (gill type procedure)

63015 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; cervical

63016 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; thoracic

63017 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; lumbar

63035 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc; each additional interspace, cervical or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63040 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; cervical

63043 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; each additional cervical interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63048 Laminectomy, facetectomy and foraminotomy (unilateral or bilateral with decompression of spinal cord, cauda equina and/or nerve root[s], [eg, spinal or lateral recess stenosis]), single vertebral segment; each additional segment, cervical, thoracic, or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63057 Transpedicular approach with decompression of spinal cord, equina and/or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), single segment; each additional segment, thoracic or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63064 Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; single segment

63066 Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; each additional segment (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63075 Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, single interspace

63076 Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, each additional interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

63741 Creation of shunt, lumbar, subarachnoid-peritoneal, -pleural, or other; percutaneous, not requiring laminectomy

64804 Sympathectomy, cervicothoracic

64911 Nerve repair; with autogenous vein graft (includes harvest of vein graft), each nerve

69725 Decompression facial nerve, intratemporal; including medial to geniculate ganglion

69955 Total facial nerve decompression and/or repair (may include graft)

69960 Decompression internal auditory canal

69970 Removal of tumor, temporal bone

C9602 Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drug eluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch

C9603 Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drugeluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

C9604 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; single vessel

C9605 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; each additional branch subtended by the bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

C9607 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; single vessel

C9608 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; each additional coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

C9751 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, transbronchial ablation of lesion(s) by microwave energy, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed, with computed tomography acquisition(s) and 3-d rendering, computer-assisted, image-guided navigation, and endobronchial ultrasound (ebus) guided transtracheal and/or transbronchial sampling (eg, aspiration[s]/biopsy[ies]) and all mediastinal and/or hilar lymph node stations or structures and therapeutic intervention(s)

C9758 Blinded procedure for nyha class iii/iv heart failure; transcatheter implantation of interatrial shunt or placebo control, including right heart catheterization, trans-esophageal echocardiography (tee)/intracardiac echocardiography (ice), and all imaging with or without guidance (e.g., ultrasound, fluoroscopy), performed in an approved investigational device exemption (ide) study

0184T Excision of rectal tumor, transanal endoscopic microsurgical approach (ie, tems), including muscularis propria (ie, full thickness)

0221T Placement of a posterior intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or bilateral, including imaging and placement of bone graft(s) or synthetic device(s), single level; lumbar

0267T Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; lead only, unilateral (includes intra-operative interrogation, programming, and repositioning, when performed)

0312T Vagus nerve blocking therapy (morbid obesity); laparoscopic implantation of neurostimulator electrode array, anterior and posterior vagal trunks adjacent to esophagogastric junction (egj), with implantation of pulse generator, includes programming

0453T Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; mechano-electrical skin interface

0454T Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; subcutaneous electrode

0457T Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; mechano-electrical skin interface

0458T Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; subcutaneous electrode

0460T Repositioning of previously implanted aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist device; subcutaneous electrode

0499T Cystourethroscopy, with mechanical dilation and urethral therapeutic drug delivery for urethral stricture or stenosis, including fluoroscopy, when performed

0505T Endovenous femoral-popliteal arterial revascularization, with transcatheter placement of intravascular stent graft(s) and closure by any method, including percutaneous or open vascular access, ultrasound guidance for vascular access when performed, all catheterization(s) and intraprocedural roadmapping and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention, all associated radiological supervision and interpretation, when performed, with crossing of the occlusive lesion in an extraluminal fashion

0515T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; complete system (includes electrode and generator [transmitter and battery])

0516T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; electrode only

0517T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) only

0518T Removal of only pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing

0519T Removal and replacement of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter)