The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list

The proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System would remove 258 procedures from the ASC payable list if finalized later this year.
The proposed rule, released July 19, would roll back several policy changes that went into effect in January, including CMS' plan to eliminate the inpatient-only list. Click here for the musculoskeletal procedures that would return to the inpatient-only list.
CMS is accepting comments on the 2022 proposed rule through Sept. 17.
Here is a list of the procedure codes that would be removed from the ASC payable list, including several heart and spine procedures.
|Code
|Long Descriptor
|19307
|Mastectomy, modified radical, including axillary lymph nodes, with or without pectoralis minor muscle, but excluding pectoralis major muscle
|20100
|Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); neck
|20101
|Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); chest
|20102
|Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); abdomen/flank/back
|20660
|Application of cranial tongs, caliper, or stereotactic frame, including removal (separate procedure)
|21049
|Excision of benign tumor or cyst of maxilla; requiring extra-oral osteotomy and partial maxillectomy (eg, locally aggressive or destructive lesion[s])
|21172
|Reconstruction superior-lateral orbital rim and lower forehead, advancement or alteration, with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)
|21175
|Reconstruction, bifrontal, superior-lateral orbital rims and lower forehead, advancement or alteration (eg, plagiocephaly, trigonocephaly, brachycephaly), with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)
|21193
|Reconstruction of mandibular rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l osteotomy; without bone graft
|21195
|Reconstruction of mandibular rami and/or body, sagittal split; without internal rigid fixation
|21256
|Reconstruction of orbit with osteotomies (extracranial) and with bone grafts (includes obtaining autografts) (eg, micro-ophthalmia)
|21261
|Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; combined intra- and extracranial approach
|21263
|Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; with forehead advancement
|21346
|Open treatment of nasomaxillary complex fracture (lefort ii type); with wiring and/or local fixation
|21385
|Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; transantral approach (caldwell-luc type operation)
|21386
|Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach
|21387
|Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; combined approach
|21395
|Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach with bone graft (includes obtaining graft)
|21408
|Open treatment of fracture of orbit, except blowout; with bone grafting (includes obtaining graft)
|21470
|Open treatment of complicated mandibular fracture by multiple surgical approaches including internal fixation, interdental fixation, and/or wiring of dentures or splints
|21601
|Excision of chest wall tumor including rib(s)
|21742
|Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), without thoracoscopy
|21743
|Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), with thoracoscopy
|22100
|Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; cervical
|22101
|Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; thoracic
|23470
|Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint; hemiarthroplasty
|23473
|Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty, including allograft when performed; humeral or glenoid component
|24150
|Radical resection of tumor, shaft or distal humerus
|24935
|Stump elongation, upper extremity
|25170
|Radical resection of tumor, radius or ulna
|25909
|Amputation, forearm, through radius and ulna; re-amputation
|27006
|Tenotomy, abductors and/or extensor(s) of hip, open (separate procedure)
|27027
|Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle), unilateral
|27057
|Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle) with debridement of nonviable muscle, unilateral
|27179
|Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis; osteoplasty of femoral neck (heyman type procedure)
|27235
|Percutaneous skeletal fixation of femoral fracture, proximal end, neck
|27477
|Arrest, epiphyseal, any method (eg, epiphysiodesis); tibia and fibula, proximal
|27485
|Arrest, hemiepiphyseal, distal femur or proximal tibia or fibula (eg, genu varus or valgus)
|27722
|Repair of nonunion or malunion, tibia; with sliding graf
|28360
|Reconstruction, cleft foot
|28805
|Amputation, foot; transmetatarsal
|29868
|Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; meniscal transplantation (includes arthrotomy for meniscal insertion), medial or lateral
|31241
|Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical; with ligation of sphenopalatine artery
|31292
|Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial or inferior wall
|31293
|Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial and inferior wall
|31294
|Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with optic nerve decompression
|31584
|Laryngoplasty; with open reduction and fixation of (eg, plating) fracture, includes tracheostomy, if performed
|31587
|Laryngoplasty, cricoid split, without graft placement
|31600
|Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure);
|31601
|Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure); younger than 2 years
|31610
|Tracheostomy, fenestration procedure with skin flaps
|31660
|Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 1 lobe
|31661
|Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 2 or more lobes
|31785
|Excision of tracheal tumor or carcinoma; cervical
|32551
|Tube thoracostomy, includes connection to drainage system (eg, water seal), when performed, open (separate procedure)
|32560
|Instillation, via chest tube/catheter, agent for pleurodesis (eg, talc for recurrent or persistent pneumothorax)
|32561
|Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); initial day
|32562
|Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); subsequent day
|32601
|Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); lungs, pericardial sac, mediastinal or pleural space, without biopsy
|32604
|Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); pericardial sac, with biopsy
|32606
|Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); mediastinal space, with biopsy
|32607
|Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung infiltrate(s) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral
|32608
|Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung nodule(s) or mass(es) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral
|32609
|Thoracoscopy; with biopsy(ies) of pleura
|33244
|Removal of single or dual chamber implantable defibrillator electrode(s); by transvenous extraction
|33272
|Removal of subcutaneous implantable defibrillator electrode
|34101
|Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; axillary, brachial, innominate, subclavian artery, by arm incision
|34111
|Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; radial or ulnar artery, by arm incision
|34201
|Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; femoropopliteal, aortoiliac artery, by leg incision
|34203
|Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; popliteal-tibio-peroneal artery, by leg incision
|34421
|Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; vena cava, iliac, femoropopliteal vein, by leg incision
|34471
|Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; subclavian vein, by neck incision
|34501
|Valvuloplasty, femoral vein
|34510
|Venous valve transposition, any vein donor
|34520
|Cross-over vein graft to venous system
|34530
|Saphenopopliteal vein anastomosis
|35011
|Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm and associated occlusive disease, axillary-brachial artery, by arm incision
|35045
|Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, and associated occlusive disease, radial or ulnar artery
|35180
|Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; head and neck
|35184
|Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; extremities
|35190
|Repair, acquired or traumatic arteriovenous fistula; extremities
|35201
|Repair blood vessel, direct; neck
|35206
|Repair blood vessel, direct; upper extremity
|35226
|Repair blood vessel, direct; lower extremity
|35231
|Repair blood vessel with vein graft; neck
|35236
|Repair blood vessel with vein graft; upper extremity
|35256
|Repair blood vessel with vein graft; lower extremity
|35261
|Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; neck
|35266
|Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; upper extremity
|35286
|Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; lower extremity
|35321
|Thromboendarterectomy, including patch graft, if performed; axillary-brachial
|35860
|Exploration for postoperative hemorrhage, thrombosis or infection; extremity
|35879
|Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with vein patch angioplasty
|35881
|Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with segmental vein interposition
|35883
|Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with nonautogenous patch graft (eg, dacron, eptfe, bovine pericardium)
|35884
|Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with autogenous vein patch graft
|35903
|Excision of infected graft; extremity
|36460
|Transfusion, intrauterine, fetal
|36838
|Distal revascularization and interval ligation (dril), upper extremity hemodialysis access (steal syndrome)
|37183
|Revision of transvenous intrahepatic portosystemic shunt(s) (tips) (includes venous access, hepatic and portal vein catheterization, portography with hemodynamic evaluation, intrahepatic tract recannulization/dilatation, stent placement and all associated imaging guidance and documentation)
|37191
|Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
|37192
|Repositioning of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
|37193
|Retrieval (removal) of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
|37195
|Thrombolysis, cerebral, by intravenous infusion
|37213
|Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed;
|37214
|Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed; cessation of thrombolysis including removal of catheter and vessel closure by any method
|37244
|Vascular embolization or occlusion, inclusive of all radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention; for arterial or venous hemorrhage or lymphatic extravasation
|37565
|Ligation, internal jugular vein
|37600
|Ligation; external carotid artery
|37605
|Ligation; internal or common carotid artery
|37606
|Ligation; internal or common carotid artery, with gradual occlusion, as with selverstone or crutchfield clamp
|37615
|Ligation, major artery (eg, post-traumatic, rupture); neck
|37619
|Ligation of inferior vena cava
|38120
|Laparoscopy, surgical, splenectomy
|38207
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cryopreservation and storage
|38208
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, without washing, per donor
|38209
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, with washing, per donor
|38210
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; specific cell depletion within harvest, t-cell depletion
|38211
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; tumor cell depletion
|38212
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; red blood cell removal
|38213
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; platelet depletion
|38214
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; plasma (volume) depletion
|38215
|Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cell concentration in plasma, mononuclear, or buffy coat layer
|38240
|Hematopoietic progenitor cell (hpc); allogeneic transplantation per donor
|38531
|Biopsy or excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s)
|38720
|Cervical lymphadenectomy (complete)
|39401
|Mediastinoscopy; includes biopsy(ies) of mediastinal mass (eg, lymphoma), when performed
|39402
|Mediastinoscopy; with lymph node biopsy(ies) (eg, lung cancer staging)
|42842
|Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; without closure
|42844
|Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; closure with local flap (eg, tongue, buccal)
|43020
|Esophagotomy, cervical approach, with removal of foreign body
|43280
|Laparoscopy, surgical, esophagogastric fundoplasty (eg, nissen, toupet procedures)
|43281
|Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; without implantation of mesh
|43282
|Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; with implantation of mesh
|43420
|Closure of esophagostomy or fistula; cervical approach
|43510
|Gastrotomy; with esophageal dilation and insertion of permanent intraluminal tube (eg, celestin or mousseaux-barbin)
|43647
|Laparoscopy, surgical; implantation or replacement of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum
|43648
|Laparoscopy, surgical; revision or removal of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum
|43651
|Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, truncal
|43652
|Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, selective or highly selective
|43770
|Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; placement of adjustable gastric restrictive device (eg, gastric band and subcutaneous port components)
|43772
|Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only
|43773
|Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal and replacement of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only
|43774
|Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device and subcutaneous port components
|43830
|Gastrostomy, open; without construction of gastric tube (eg, stamm procedure) (separate procedure)
|43831
|Gastrostomy, open; neonatal, for feeding
|44180
|Laparoscopy, surgical, enterolysis (freeing of intestinal adhesion) (separate procedure)
|44186
|Laparoscopy, surgical; jejunostomy (eg, for decompression or feeding)
|44950
|Appendectomy;
|44955
|Appendectomy; when done for indicated purpose at time of other major procedure (not as separate procedure) (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|44970
|Laparoscopy, surgical, appendectomy
|47370
|Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); radiofrequency
|47371
|Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); cryosurgical
|47490
|Cholecystostomy, percutaneous, complete procedure, including imaging guidance, catheter placement, cholecystogram when performed, and radiological supervision and interpretation
|49185
|Sclerotherapy of a fluid collection (eg, lymphocele, cyst, or seroma), percutaneous, including contrast injection(s), sclerosant injection(s), diagnostic study, imaging guidance (eg, ultrasound, fluoroscopy) and radiological supervision and interpretation when performed
|49323
|Laparoscopy, surgical; with drainage of lymphocele to peritoneal cavity
|49405
|Image-guided fluid collection drainage by catheter (eg, abscess, hematoma, seroma, lymphocele, cyst); visceral (eg, kidney, liver, spleen, lung/mediastinum), percutaneous
|49491
|Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; reducible
|49492
|Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; incarcerated or strangulated
|50020
|Drainage of perirenal or renal abscess, open
|50541
|Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal cysts
|50542
|Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal mass lesion(s), including intraoperative ultrasound guidance and monitoring, when performed
|50543
|Laparoscopy, surgical; partial nephrectomy
|50544
|Laparoscopy, surgical; pyeloplasty
|50945
|Laparoscopy, surgical; ureterolithotomy
|51060
|Transvesical ureterolithotomy
|51845
|Abdomino-vaginal vesical neck suspension, with or without endoscopic control (eg, stamey, raz, modified pereyra)
|51860
|Cystorrhaphy, suture of bladder wound, injury or rupture; simple
|51990
|Laparoscopy, surgical; urethral suspension for stress incontinence
|53500
|Urethrolysis, transvaginal, secondary, open, including cystourethroscopy (eg, postsurgical obstruction, scarring)
|54332
|1-stage proximal penile or penoscrotal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap
|54336
|1-stage perineal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap
|54411
|Removal and replacement of all components of a multicomponent inflatable penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue
|54417
|Removal and replacement of non-inflatable (semi-rigid) or inflatable (self-contained) penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue
|54535
|Orchiectomy, radical, for tumor; with abdominal exploration
|54650
|Orchiopexy, abdominal approach, for intra-abdominal testis (eg, fowler-stephens)
|55866
|Laparoscopy, surgical prostatectomy, retropubic radical, including nerve sparing, includes robotic assistance, when performed
|55970
|Intersex surgery; male to female
|55980
|Intersex surgery; female to male
|57106
|Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall;
|57107
|Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy)
|57109
|Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy) with bilateral total pelvic lymphadenectomy and para-aortic lymph node sampling (biopsy)
|57284
|Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); open abdominal approach
|57285
|Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); vaginal approach
|57292
|Construction of artificial vagina; with graf
|57330
|Closure of vesicovaginal fistula; transvesical and vaginal approach
|57335
|Vaginoplasty for intersex state
|57423
|Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed), laparoscopic approach
|57555
|Excision of cervical stump, vaginal approach; with anterior and/or posterior repair
|58263
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with removal of tube(s), and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele
|58270
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with repair of enterocele
|58290
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g;
|58291
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s)
|58292
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele
|58294
|Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with repair of enterocele
|58770
|Salpingostomy (salpingoneostomy)
|58920
|Wedge resection or bisection of ovary, unilateral or bilateral
|58925
|Ovarian cystectomy, unilateral or bilatera
|59030
|Fetal scalp blood sampling
|59409
|Vaginal delivery only (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);
|59612
|Vaginal delivery only, after previous cesarean delivery (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);
|60252
|Thyroidectomy, total or subtotal for malignancy; with limited neck dissection
|60260
|Thyroidectomy, removal of all remaining thyroid tissue following previous removal of a portion of thyroid
|60271
|Thyroidectomy, including substernal thyroid; cervical approach
|60502
|Parathyroidectomy or exploration of parathyroid(s); reexploration
|60512
|Parathyroid autotransplantation (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|60520
|Thymectomy, partial or total; transcervical approach (separate procedure)
|61623
|Endovascular temporary balloon arterial occlusion, head or neck (extracranial/intracranial) including selective catheterization of vessel to be occluded, positioning and inflation of occlusion balloon, concomitant neurological monitoring, and radiologic supervision and interpretation of all angiography required for balloon occlusion and to exclude vascular injury post occlusion
|61626
|Transcatheter permanent occlusion or embolization (eg, for tumor destruction, to achieve hemostasis, to occlude a vascular malformation), percutaneous, any method; non-central nervous system, head or neck (extracranial, brachiocephalic branch)
|61720
|Creation of lesion by stereotactic method, including burr hole(s) and localizing and recording techniques, single or multiple stages; globus pallidus or thalamus
|62000
|Elevation of depressed skull fracture; simple, extradural
|62351
|Implantation, revision or repositioning of tunneled intrathecal or epidural catheter, for long-term medication administration via an external pump or implantable reservoir/infusion pump; with laminectomy
|63011
|Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), 1 or 2 vertebral segments; sacral
|63012
|Laminectomy with removal of abnormal facets and/or pars interarticularis with decompression of cauda equina and nerve roots for spondylolisthesis, lumbar (gill type procedure)
|63015
|Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; cervical
|63016
|Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; thoracic
|63017
|Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; lumbar
|63035
|Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc; each additional interspace, cervical or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63040
|Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; cervical
|63043
|Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; each additional cervical interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63048
|Laminectomy, facetectomy and foraminotomy (unilateral or bilateral with decompression of spinal cord, cauda equina and/or nerve root[s], [eg, spinal or lateral recess stenosis]), single vertebral segment; each additional segment, cervical, thoracic, or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63057
|Transpedicular approach with decompression of spinal cord, equina and/or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), single segment; each additional segment, thoracic or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63064
|Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; single segment
|63066
|Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; each additional segment (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63075
|Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, single interspace
|63076
|Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, each additional interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|63741
|Creation of shunt, lumbar, subarachnoid-peritoneal, -pleural, or other; percutaneous, not requiring laminectomy
|64804
|Sympathectomy, cervicothoracic
|64911
|Nerve repair; with autogenous vein graft (includes harvest of vein graft), each nerve
|69725
|Decompression facial nerve, intratemporal; including medial to geniculate ganglion
|69955
|Total facial nerve decompression and/or repair (may include graft)
|69960
|Decompression internal auditory canal
|69970
|Removal of tumor, temporal bone
|C9602
|Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drug eluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch
|C9603
|Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drugeluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|C9604
|Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; single vessel
|C9605
|Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; each additional branch subtended by the bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|C9607
|Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; single vessel
|C9608
|Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; each additional coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
|C9751
|Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, transbronchial ablation of lesion(s) by microwave energy, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed, with computed tomography acquisition(s) and 3-d rendering, computer-assisted, image-guided navigation, and endobronchial ultrasound (ebus) guided transtracheal and/or transbronchial sampling (eg, aspiration[s]/biopsy[ies]) and all mediastinal and/or hilar lymph node stations or structures and therapeutic intervention(s)
|C9758
|Blinded procedure for nyha class iii/iv heart failure; transcatheter implantation of interatrial shunt or placebo control, including right heart catheterization, trans-esophageal echocardiography (tee)/intracardiac echocardiography (ice), and all imaging with or without guidance (e.g., ultrasound, fluoroscopy), performed in an approved investigational device exemption (ide) study
|0184T
|Excision of rectal tumor, transanal endoscopic microsurgical approach (ie, tems), including muscularis propria (ie, full thickness)
|0221T
|Placement of a posterior intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or bilateral, including imaging and placement of bone graft(s) or synthetic device(s), single level; lumbar
|0267T
|Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; lead only, unilateral (includes intra-operative interrogation, programming, and repositioning, when performed)
|0312T
|Vagus nerve blocking therapy (morbid obesity); laparoscopic implantation of neurostimulator electrode array, anterior and posterior vagal trunks adjacent to esophagogastric junction (egj), with implantation of pulse generator, includes programming
|0453T
|Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; mechano-electrical skin interface
|0454T
|Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; subcutaneous electrode
|0457T
|Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; mechano-electrical skin interface
|0458T
|Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; subcutaneous electrode
|0460T
|Repositioning of previously implanted aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist device; subcutaneous electrode
|0499T
|Cystourethroscopy, with mechanical dilation and urethral therapeutic drug delivery for urethral stricture or stenosis, including fluoroscopy, when performed
|0505T
|Endovenous femoral-popliteal arterial revascularization, with transcatheter placement of intravascular stent graft(s) and closure by any method, including percutaneous or open vascular access, ultrasound guidance for vascular access when performed, all catheterization(s) and intraprocedural roadmapping and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention, all associated radiological supervision and interpretation, when performed, with crossing of the occlusive lesion in an extraluminal fashion
|0515T
|Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; complete system (includes electrode and generator [transmitter and battery])
|0516T
|Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; electrode only
|0517T
|Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) only
|0518T
|Removal of only pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing
|0519T
|Removal and replacement of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter)
|0520T
|Removal and replacement of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter), including placement of a new electrode