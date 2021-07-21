Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list

The proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System would remove 258 procedures from the ASC payable list if finalized later this year.

The proposed rule, released July 19, would roll back several policy changes that went into effect in January, including CMS' plan to eliminate the inpatient-only list. Click here for the musculoskeletal procedures that would return to the inpatient-only list.

CMS is accepting comments on the 2022 proposed rule through Sept. 17.

Here is a list of the procedure codes that would be removed from the ASC payable list, including several heart and spine procedures.

 

 

 

Code Long Descriptor
19307 Mastectomy, modified radical, including axillary lymph nodes, with or without pectoralis minor muscle, but excluding pectoralis major muscle
20100 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); neck
20101 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); chest
20102 Exploration of penetrating wound (separate procedure); abdomen/flank/back
20660 Application of cranial tongs, caliper, or stereotactic frame, including removal (separate procedure)
21049 Excision of benign tumor or cyst of maxilla; requiring extra-oral osteotomy and partial maxillectomy (eg, locally aggressive or destructive lesion[s])
21172 Reconstruction superior-lateral orbital rim and lower forehead, advancement or alteration, with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)
21175 Reconstruction, bifrontal, superior-lateral orbital rims and lower forehead, advancement or alteration (eg, plagiocephaly, trigonocephaly, brachycephaly), with or without grafts (includes obtaining autografts)
21193 Reconstruction of mandibular rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l osteotomy; without bone graft
21195 Reconstruction of mandibular rami and/or body, sagittal split; without internal rigid fixation
21256 Reconstruction of orbit with osteotomies (extracranial) and with bone grafts (includes obtaining autografts) (eg, micro-ophthalmia)
21261 Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; combined intra- and extracranial approach
21263 Periorbital osteotomies for orbital hypertelorism, with bone grafts; with forehead advancement
21346 Open treatment of nasomaxillary complex fracture (lefort ii type); with wiring and/or local fixation
21385 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; transantral approach (caldwell-luc type operation)
21386 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach
21387 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; combined approach
21395 Open treatment of orbital floor blowout fracture; periorbital approach with bone graft (includes obtaining graft)
21408 Open treatment of fracture of orbit, except blowout; with bone grafting (includes obtaining graft)
21470 Open treatment of complicated mandibular fracture by multiple surgical approaches including internal fixation, interdental fixation, and/or wiring of dentures or splints
21601 Excision of chest wall tumor including rib(s)
21742 Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), without thoracoscopy
21743 Reconstructive repair of pectus excavatum or carinatum; minimally invasive approach (nuss procedure), with thoracoscopy
22100 Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; cervical
22101 Partial excision of posterior vertebral component (eg, spinous process, lamina or facet) for intrinsic bony lesion, single vertebral segment; thoracic
23470 Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint; hemiarthroplasty
23473 Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty, including allograft when performed; humeral or glenoid component
24150 Radical resection of tumor, shaft or distal humerus
24935 Stump elongation, upper extremity
25170 Radical resection of tumor, radius or ulna
25909 Amputation, forearm, through radius and ulna; re-amputation
27006 Tenotomy, abductors and/or extensor(s) of hip, open (separate procedure)
27027 Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle), unilateral
27057 Decompression fasciotomy(ies), pelvic (buttock) compartment(s) (eg, gluteus medius-minimus, gluteus maximus, iliopsoas, and/or tensor fascia lata muscle) with debridement of nonviable muscle, unilateral
27179 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis; osteoplasty of femoral neck (heyman type procedure)
27235 Percutaneous skeletal fixation of femoral fracture, proximal end, neck
27477 Arrest, epiphyseal, any method (eg, epiphysiodesis); tibia and fibula, proximal
27485 Arrest, hemiepiphyseal, distal femur or proximal tibia or fibula (eg, genu varus or valgus)
27722 Repair of nonunion or malunion, tibia; with sliding graf
28360 Reconstruction, cleft foot
28805 Amputation, foot; transmetatarsal
29868 Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; meniscal transplantation (includes arthrotomy for meniscal insertion), medial or lateral
31241 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical; with ligation of sphenopalatine artery
31292 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial or inferior wall
31293 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with orbital decompression; medial and inferior wall
31294 Nasal/sinus endoscopy, surgical, with optic nerve decompression
31584 Laryngoplasty; with open reduction and fixation of (eg, plating) fracture, includes tracheostomy, if performed
31587 Laryngoplasty, cricoid split, without graft placement
31600 Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure);
31601 Tracheostomy, planned (separate procedure); younger than 2 years
31610 Tracheostomy, fenestration procedure with skin flaps
31660 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 1 lobe
31661 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed; with bronchial thermoplasty, 2 or more lobes
31785 Excision of tracheal tumor or carcinoma; cervical
32551 Tube thoracostomy, includes connection to drainage system (eg, water seal), when performed, open (separate procedure)
32560 Instillation, via chest tube/catheter, agent for pleurodesis (eg, talc for recurrent or persistent pneumothorax)
32561 Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); initial day
32562 Instillation(s), via chest tube/catheter, agent for fibrinolysis (eg, fibrinolytic agent for break up of multiloculated effusion); subsequent day
32601 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); lungs, pericardial sac, mediastinal or pleural space, without biopsy
32604 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); pericardial sac, with biopsy
32606 Thoracoscopy, diagnostic (separate procedure); mediastinal space, with biopsy
32607 Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung infiltrate(s) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral
32608 Thoracoscopy; with diagnostic biopsy(ies) of lung nodule(s) or mass(es) (eg, wedge, incisional), unilateral
32609 Thoracoscopy; with biopsy(ies) of pleura
33244 Removal of single or dual chamber implantable defibrillator electrode(s); by transvenous extraction
33272 Removal of subcutaneous implantable defibrillator electrode
34101 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; axillary, brachial, innominate, subclavian artery, by arm incision
34111 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; radial or ulnar artery, by arm incision
34201 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; femoropopliteal, aortoiliac artery, by leg incision
34203 Embolectomy or thrombectomy, with or without catheter; popliteal-tibio-peroneal artery, by leg incision
34421 Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; vena cava, iliac, femoropopliteal vein, by leg incision
34471 Thrombectomy, direct or with catheter; subclavian vein, by neck incision
34501 Valvuloplasty, femoral vein
34510 Venous valve transposition, any vein donor
34520 Cross-over vein graft to venous system
34530 Saphenopopliteal vein anastomosis
35011 Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm and associated occlusive disease, axillary-brachial artery, by arm incision
35045 Direct repair of aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or excision (partial or total) and graft insertion, with or without patch graft; for aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, and associated occlusive disease, radial or ulnar artery
35180 Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; head and neck
35184 Repair, congenital arteriovenous fistula; extremities
35190 Repair, acquired or traumatic arteriovenous fistula; extremities
35201 Repair blood vessel, direct; neck
35206 Repair blood vessel, direct; upper extremity
35226 Repair blood vessel, direct; lower extremity
35231 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; neck
35236 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; upper extremity
35256 Repair blood vessel with vein graft; lower extremity
35261 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; neck
35266 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; upper extremity
35286 Repair blood vessel with graft other than vein; lower extremity
35321 Thromboendarterectomy, including patch graft, if performed; axillary-brachial
35860 Exploration for postoperative hemorrhage, thrombosis or infection; extremity
35879 Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with vein patch angioplasty
35881 Revision, lower extremity arterial bypass, without thrombectomy, open; with segmental vein interposition
35883 Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with nonautogenous patch graft (eg, dacron, eptfe, bovine pericardium)
35884 Revision, femoral anastomosis of synthetic arterial bypass graft in groin, open; with autogenous vein patch graft
35903 Excision of infected graft; extremity
36460 Transfusion, intrauterine, fetal
36838 Distal revascularization and interval ligation (dril), upper extremity hemodialysis access (steal syndrome)
37183 Revision of transvenous intrahepatic portosystemic shunt(s) (tips) (includes venous access, hepatic and portal vein catheterization, portography with hemodynamic evaluation, intrahepatic tract recannulization/dilatation, stent placement and all associated imaging guidance and documentation)
37191 Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
37192 Repositioning of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
37193 Retrieval (removal) of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach including vascular access, vessel selection, and radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance (ultrasound and fluoroscopy), when performed
37195 Thrombolysis, cerebral, by intravenous infusion
37213 Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed;
37214 Transcatheter therapy, arterial or venous infusion for thrombolysis other than coronary, any method, including radiological supervision and interpretation, continued treatment on subsequent day during course of thrombolytic therapy, including follow-up catheter contrast injection, position change, or exchange, when performed; cessation of thrombolysis including removal of catheter and vessel closure by any method
37244 Vascular embolization or occlusion, inclusive of all radiological supervision and interpretation, intraprocedural roadmapping, and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention; for arterial or venous hemorrhage or lymphatic extravasation
37565 Ligation, internal jugular vein
37600 Ligation; external carotid artery
37605 Ligation; internal or common carotid artery
37606 Ligation; internal or common carotid artery, with gradual occlusion, as with selverstone or crutchfield clamp
37615 Ligation, major artery (eg, post-traumatic, rupture); neck
37619 Ligation of inferior vena cava
38120 Laparoscopy, surgical, splenectomy
38207 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cryopreservation and storage
38208 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, without washing, per donor
38209 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; thawing of previously frozen harvest, with washing, per donor
38210 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; specific cell depletion within harvest, t-cell depletion
38211 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; tumor cell depletion
38212 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; red blood cell removal
38213 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; platelet depletion
38214 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; plasma (volume) depletion
38215 Transplant preparation of hematopoietic progenitor cells; cell concentration in plasma, mononuclear, or buffy coat layer
38240 Hematopoietic progenitor cell (hpc); allogeneic transplantation per donor
38531 Biopsy or excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s)
38720 Cervical lymphadenectomy (complete)
39401 Mediastinoscopy; includes biopsy(ies) of mediastinal mass (eg, lymphoma), when performed
39402 Mediastinoscopy; with lymph node biopsy(ies) (eg, lung cancer staging)
42842 Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; without closure
42844 Radical resection of tonsil, tonsillar pillars, and/or retromolar trigone; closure with local flap (eg, tongue, buccal)
43020 Esophagotomy, cervical approach, with removal of foreign body
43280 Laparoscopy, surgical, esophagogastric fundoplasty (eg, nissen, toupet procedures)
43281 Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; without implantation of mesh
43282 Laparoscopy, surgical, repair of paraesophageal hernia, includes fundoplasty, when performed; with implantation of mesh
43420 Closure of esophagostomy or fistula; cervical approach
43510 Gastrotomy; with esophageal dilation and insertion of permanent intraluminal tube (eg, celestin or mousseaux-barbin)
43647 Laparoscopy, surgical; implantation or replacement of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum
43648 Laparoscopy, surgical; revision or removal of gastric neurostimulator electrodes, antrum
43651 Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, truncal
43652 Laparoscopy, surgical; transection of vagus nerves, selective or highly selective
43770 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; placement of adjustable gastric restrictive device (eg, gastric band and subcutaneous port components)
43772 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only
43773 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal and replacement of adjustable gastric restrictive device component only
43774 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure; removal of adjustable gastric restrictive device and subcutaneous port components
43830 Gastrostomy, open; without construction of gastric tube (eg, stamm procedure) (separate procedure)
43831 Gastrostomy, open; neonatal, for feeding
44180 Laparoscopy, surgical, enterolysis (freeing of intestinal adhesion) (separate procedure)
44186 Laparoscopy, surgical; jejunostomy (eg, for decompression or feeding)
44950 Appendectomy;
44955 Appendectomy; when done for indicated purpose at time of other major procedure (not as separate procedure) (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
44970 Laparoscopy, surgical, appendectomy
47370 Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); radiofrequency
47371 Laparoscopy, surgical, ablation of 1 or more liver tumor(s); cryosurgical
47490 Cholecystostomy, percutaneous, complete procedure, including imaging guidance, catheter placement, cholecystogram when performed, and radiological supervision and interpretation
49185 Sclerotherapy of a fluid collection (eg, lymphocele, cyst, or seroma), percutaneous, including contrast injection(s), sclerosant injection(s), diagnostic study, imaging guidance (eg, ultrasound, fluoroscopy) and radiological supervision and interpretation when performed
49323 Laparoscopy, surgical; with drainage of lymphocele to peritoneal cavity
49405 Image-guided fluid collection drainage by catheter (eg, abscess, hematoma, seroma, lymphocele, cyst); visceral (eg, kidney, liver, spleen, lung/mediastinum), percutaneous
49491 Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; reducible
49492 Repair, initial inguinal hernia, preterm infant (younger than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 50 weeks postconception age, with or without hydrocelectomy; incarcerated or strangulated
50020 Drainage of perirenal or renal abscess, open
50541 Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal cysts
50542 Laparoscopy, surgical; ablation of renal mass lesion(s), including intraoperative ultrasound guidance and monitoring, when performed
50543 Laparoscopy, surgical; partial nephrectomy
50544 Laparoscopy, surgical; pyeloplasty
50945 Laparoscopy, surgical; ureterolithotomy
51060 Transvesical ureterolithotomy
51845 Abdomino-vaginal vesical neck suspension, with or without endoscopic control (eg, stamey, raz, modified pereyra)
51860 Cystorrhaphy, suture of bladder wound, injury or rupture; simple
51990 Laparoscopy, surgical; urethral suspension for stress incontinence
53500 Urethrolysis, transvaginal, secondary, open, including cystourethroscopy (eg, postsurgical obstruction, scarring)
54332 1-stage proximal penile or penoscrotal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap
54336 1-stage perineal hypospadias repair requiring extensive dissection to correct chordee and urethroplasty by use of skin graft tube and/or island flap
54411 Removal and replacement of all components of a multicomponent inflatable penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue
54417 Removal and replacement of non-inflatable (semi-rigid) or inflatable (self-contained) penile prosthesis through an infected field at the same operative session, including irrigation and debridement of infected tissue
54535 Orchiectomy, radical, for tumor; with abdominal exploration
54650 Orchiopexy, abdominal approach, for intra-abdominal testis (eg, fowler-stephens)
55866 Laparoscopy, surgical prostatectomy, retropubic radical, including nerve sparing, includes robotic assistance, when performed
55970 Intersex surgery; male to female
55980 Intersex surgery; female to male
57106 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall;
57107 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy)
57109 Vaginectomy, partial removal of vaginal wall; with removal of paravaginal tissue (radical vaginectomy) with bilateral total pelvic lymphadenectomy and para-aortic lymph node sampling (biopsy)
57284 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); open abdominal approach
57285 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed); vaginal approach
57292 Construction of artificial vagina; with graf
57330 Closure of vesicovaginal fistula; transvesical and vaginal approach
57335 Vaginoplasty for intersex state
57423 Paravaginal defect repair (including repair of cystocele, if performed), laparoscopic approach
57555 Excision of cervical stump, vaginal approach; with anterior and/or posterior repair
58263 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with removal of tube(s), and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele
58270 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus 250 g or less; with repair of enterocele
58290 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g;
58291 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s)
58292 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with removal of tube(s) and/or ovary(s), with repair of enterocele
58294 Vaginal hysterectomy, for uterus greater than 250 g; with repair of enterocele
58770 Salpingostomy (salpingoneostomy)
58920 Wedge resection or bisection of ovary, unilateral or bilateral
58925 Ovarian cystectomy, unilateral or bilatera
59030 Fetal scalp blood sampling
59409 Vaginal delivery only (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);
59612 Vaginal delivery only, after previous cesarean delivery (with or without episiotomy and/or forceps);
60252 Thyroidectomy, total or subtotal for malignancy; with limited neck dissection
60260 Thyroidectomy, removal of all remaining thyroid tissue following previous removal of a portion of thyroid
60271 Thyroidectomy, including substernal thyroid; cervical approach
60502 Parathyroidectomy or exploration of parathyroid(s); reexploration
60512 Parathyroid autotransplantation (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
60520 Thymectomy, partial or total; transcervical approach (separate procedure)
61623 Endovascular temporary balloon arterial occlusion, head or neck (extracranial/intracranial) including selective catheterization of vessel to be occluded, positioning and inflation of occlusion balloon, concomitant neurological monitoring, and radiologic supervision and interpretation of all angiography required for balloon occlusion and to exclude vascular injury post occlusion
61626 Transcatheter permanent occlusion or embolization (eg, for tumor destruction, to achieve hemostasis, to occlude a vascular malformation), percutaneous, any method; non-central nervous system, head or neck (extracranial, brachiocephalic branch)
61720 Creation of lesion by stereotactic method, including burr hole(s) and localizing and recording techniques, single or multiple stages; globus pallidus or thalamus
62000 Elevation of depressed skull fracture; simple, extradural
62351 Implantation, revision or repositioning of tunneled intrathecal or epidural catheter, for long-term medication administration via an external pump or implantable reservoir/infusion pump; with laminectomy
63011 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), 1 or 2 vertebral segments; sacral
63012 Laminectomy with removal of abnormal facets and/or pars interarticularis with decompression of cauda equina and nerve roots for spondylolisthesis, lumbar (gill type procedure)
63015 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; cervical
63016 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; thoracic
63017 Laminectomy with exploration and/or decompression of spinal cord and/or cauda equina, without facetectomy, foraminotomy or discectomy (eg, spinal stenosis), more than 2 vertebral segments; lumbar
63035 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc; each additional interspace, cervical or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63040 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; cervical
63043 Laminotomy (hemilaminectomy), with decompression of nerve root(s), including partial facetectomy, foraminotomy and/or excision of herniated intervertebral disc, reexploration, single interspace; each additional cervical interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63048 Laminectomy, facetectomy and foraminotomy (unilateral or bilateral with decompression of spinal cord, cauda equina and/or nerve root[s], [eg, spinal or lateral recess stenosis]), single vertebral segment; each additional segment, cervical, thoracic, or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63057 Transpedicular approach with decompression of spinal cord, equina and/or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), single segment; each additional segment, thoracic or lumbar (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63064 Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; single segment
63066 Costovertebral approach with decompression of spinal cord or nerve root(s) (eg, herniated intervertebral disc), thoracic; each additional segment (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63075 Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, single interspace
63076 Discectomy, anterior, with decompression of spinal cord and/or nerve root(s), including osteophytectomy; cervical, each additional interspace (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
63741 Creation of shunt, lumbar, subarachnoid-peritoneal, -pleural, or other; percutaneous, not requiring laminectomy
64804 Sympathectomy, cervicothoracic
64911 Nerve repair; with autogenous vein graft (includes harvest of vein graft), each nerve
69725 Decompression facial nerve, intratemporal; including medial to geniculate ganglion
69955 Total facial nerve decompression and/or repair (may include graft)
69960 Decompression internal auditory canal
69970 Removal of tumor, temporal bone
C9602 Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drug eluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch
C9603 Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drugeluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
C9604 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; single vessel
C9605 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; each additional branch subtended by the bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
C9607 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; single vessel
C9608 Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; each additional coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or bypass graft (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)
C9751 Bronchoscopy, rigid or flexible, transbronchial ablation of lesion(s) by microwave energy, including fluoroscopic guidance, when performed, with computed tomography acquisition(s) and 3-d rendering, computer-assisted, image-guided navigation, and endobronchial ultrasound (ebus) guided transtracheal and/or transbronchial sampling (eg, aspiration[s]/biopsy[ies]) and all mediastinal and/or hilar lymph node stations or structures and therapeutic intervention(s)
C9758 Blinded procedure for nyha class iii/iv heart failure; transcatheter implantation of interatrial shunt or placebo control, including right heart catheterization, trans-esophageal echocardiography (tee)/intracardiac echocardiography (ice), and all imaging with or without guidance (e.g., ultrasound, fluoroscopy), performed in an approved investigational device exemption (ide) study
0184T Excision of rectal tumor, transanal endoscopic microsurgical approach (ie, tems), including muscularis propria (ie, full thickness)
0221T Placement of a posterior intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or bilateral, including imaging and placement of bone graft(s) or synthetic device(s), single level; lumbar
0267T Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; lead only, unilateral (includes intra-operative interrogation, programming, and repositioning, when performed)
0312T Vagus nerve blocking therapy (morbid obesity); laparoscopic implantation of neurostimulator electrode array, anterior and posterior vagal trunks adjacent to esophagogastric junction (egj), with implantation of pulse generator, includes programming
0453T Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; mechano-electrical skin interface
0454T Insertion or replacement of a permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system, endovascular approach, and programming of sensing and therapeutic parameters; subcutaneous electrode
0457T Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; mechano-electrical skin interface
0458T Removal of permanently implantable aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist system; subcutaneous electrode
0460T Repositioning of previously implanted aortic counterpulsation ventricular assist device; subcutaneous electrode
0499T Cystourethroscopy, with mechanical dilation and urethral therapeutic drug delivery for urethral stricture or stenosis, including fluoroscopy, when performed
0505T Endovenous femoral-popliteal arterial revascularization, with transcatheter placement of intravascular stent graft(s) and closure by any method, including percutaneous or open vascular access, ultrasound guidance for vascular access when performed, all catheterization(s) and intraprocedural roadmapping and imaging guidance necessary to complete the intervention, all associated radiological supervision and interpretation, when performed, with crossing of the occlusive lesion in an extraluminal fashion
0515T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; complete system (includes electrode and generator [transmitter and battery])
0516T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; electrode only
0517T Insertion of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing, including device interrogation and programming, and imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) only
0518T Removal of only pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter) of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing
0519T Removal and replacement of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter)
0520T Removal and replacement of wireless cardiac stimulator for left ventricular pacing; pulse generator component(s) (battery and/or transmitter), including placement of a new electrode

