Texas physician, clinic manager convicted of $1.2M opioid-for-cash scheme 

A Houston-based pain management physician and clinic office manager were convicted for operating a clinic that prescribed more than 600,000 opioids for cash, the Justice Department said April 12.

Oscar Lightner, MD, and Andres Martinez Jr. operated Jomori Health and Wellness. Dr. Lightner prescribed dangerous combinations of hydrocodone, carisoprodol and alprazolam to his patients in exchange for cash payments of $250 to $500.

Mr. Martinez, who was the office manager and Mr. Lightner's stepson, coordinated to bring people, including those living in homeless shelters, to pose as patients.

The pain management clinic received more than $1.2 million in cash over 14 months. Dr. Lightner was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances. Mr. Martinez was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of unlawfully distributing controlled substances.