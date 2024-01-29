Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Tennessee couple sentenced in $65M healthcare fraud scheme

A married couple living in Birchwood, Tenn., have been sentenced for a $65 million TriCare fraud scheme. 

Jimmy Collins, 59, and Ashley Collins, 37, admitted in July that they worked to recruit sham Tricare beneficiaries to receive expensive medications in return for $300 kickbacks, the Justice Department said in a Jan. 25 news release. 

Physicians at Choice MD, a medical clinic owned and operated by the couple, wrote prescriptions for the sham beneficiaries despite never examining the patients. Choice MD would then send the prescriptions to a pharmacy in Utah which filled the prescriptions and received reimbursements. 

From December 2014 to May 9, 2015, conspirators wrote thousands of fraudulent prescriptions worth more than $65 million in fraudulent reimbursements, the release said.

Mr. Collins received a 10-year prison sentence and Ms. Collins was sentenced to 18 months of home confinement. They must pay more than $65 million in restitution to the Defense Health Agency and Tricare.

