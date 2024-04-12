Stark law settlements hit a record $12.6M: What to know 

CMS settled a record-breaking $12.56 million in Stark law voluntary self-referral disclosure settlements in 2022, according to recent CMS data.

Here are four things to know:

1. The number of settlements increased from 27 in 2021, to 103 in 2022, to 176 in 2023.

2. The aggregate amount of settlements increased from $1.99 million in 2021 to $12.56 million in 2023.

3. The range of settlements for 2023 was $26 to $548,302, according to the report.

4. As of Dec. 31, 2023, an additional 267 disclosures were either withdrawn, closed without settlement or settled by CMS' law enforcement partners.