Proliance Surgeons enters into value-based agreement — 7 things to know

Proliance Surgeons, one of the country's largest surgical practices, entered into a value-based arrangement with Regence, according to an Oct. 29 announcement.

What you should know:

1. Proliance Surgeons is participating in the Regence Episodes of Care program, through which the health insurer pays providers for delivering improved patient outcomes and lower costs over a patient's episode of care.

2. The partnership will strengthen Proliance's position as a leader in outpatient surgery by allowing surgeons to compare outcomes measures with national benchmarks and continuously search for areas for improvement, according to CEO Mark Barnhart.

3. As part of the program, Proliance expanded its services to include new telemedicine visits, nursing management, patient engagement systems and more.

4. Launched in Washington in early 2020, Episodes of Care is Regence's first value-based program to focus on clinical procedures. The program currently covers the associated costs of care for orthopedics and maternity procedures, beginning 30 days preoperatively and continuing 90 days postoperatively.

5. Regence plans to expand the Episodes of Care program to include cardiac procedures, gastrointestinal procedures and chronic conditions.

6. The program is managed by Signify Health, a software and services developer that administers episode-based payments and helps providers and payers improve episode-based outcomes.

7. Proliance Surgeons has a team of more than 250 physicians providing treatment at care centers and ASCs throughout Washington. It is physician owned and managed.

