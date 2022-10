Prior authorization largest regulatory burden for group practices: survey

Eighty-two percent of group practice executives say prior authorization is very or extremely burdensome, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

The survey, released Oct. 11, includes responses from executives representing more than 500 group practices. Read more about the methodology here.

Here is how executives of group practices rated the burden of the following regulatory issues, according to MGMA:

Prior authorization

Very or extremely burdensome: 81.93 percent

Moderately burdensome: 11.45 percent

Slightly burdensome: 4.41 percent

Not burdensome: 2.2 percent

Surprise billing and good faith estimate requirements

Very or extremely burdensome: 70.45 percent

Moderately burdensome: 18.42 percent

Slightly burdensome: 8.57 percent

Not burdensome: 2.57 percent

Medicare quality payment program

Very or extremely burdensome: 64.56 percent

Moderately burdensome: 20.79 percent

Slightly burdensome: 7.66 percent

Not burdensome: 7 percent

Audits and appeals

Very or extremely burdensome: 63.9 percent

Moderately burdensome: 27.27 percent

Slightly burdensome: 6.49 percent

Not burdensome: 2.34 percent

Medicare Advantage chart audits

Very or extremely burdensome: 60.93 percent

Moderately burdensome: 20.75 percent

Slightly burdensome: 11.04 percent

Not burdensome: 7.28 percent

Translation and interpretation requirements

Very or extremely burdensome: 50.75 percent

Moderately burdensome: 23.87 percent

Slightly burdensome: 17.42 percent

Not burdensome: 7.96 percent

Lack of EHR interoperability

Very or extremely burdensome: 50.44 percent

Moderately burdensome: 26.42 percent

Slightly burdensome: 14.85 percent

Not burdensome: 8.3 percent

COVID-19 provider relief fund reporting requirements

Very or extremely burdensome: 42.38 percent

Moderately burdensome: 34 percent

Slightly burdensome: 13.02 percent

Not burdensome: 10.6 percent

Medicare and Medicaid credentialing

Very or extremely burdensome: 41.17 percent

Moderately burdensome: 32.54 percent

Slightly burdensome: 18.97 percent

Not burdensome: 7.33 percent