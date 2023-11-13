Prior authorization delaying 97% of providers' necessary care 

Ninety-seven percent of providers' patients have received delays or denials for necessary care due to prior authorization requirements, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2023 "Regulatory Burden Report."

The survey included responses from 350 group practices. Sixty percent were in practices with less than 20 physicians and 16% are in practices with more than 100 physicians.

Here are three more notes on the effect of regulatory burdens on patient care:

1. Ninety-seven percent of respondents said a reduction in regulatory burden would allow them to reallocate resources toward patient care.

2. Eighty-seven percent of respondents said Medicare patients' access to care is being affected by reimbursements not keeping up with inflation.

3. Seventy-seven percent said regulatory burdens are affecting Medicare access, while 54% said the same of staffing constraints.