Physician pay jumps 18% in 5 years

Physician pay has jumped 18 percent since 2018, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are three more notes:

1. Physicians on average make $352,000 annually, with primary care physicians making $265,000 and specialists making $382,000.

2. In 2018, physicians made $299,000 on average, with specialists making $329,000 and primary care physicians made $223,000.

3. Plastic surgery, orthopedics and cardiology are the highest-paying physician specialties, according to the report.