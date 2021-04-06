Physician files for bankruptcy, alleges employee stole $100K+: 5 details

A Las Vegas physician filed a criminal complaint against a former employee, alleging the employee diverted funds and obtained fraudulent loans in the physician's name, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Five details:

1. The physician, unnamed in the article, hired Alisha Hendrix as a bookkeeper for the practice in 2017. By November 2018, the physician's bank account was frozen and several bills were unpaid.

2. Ms. Hendrix opened a separate bank account with the physician's employer identification number and routed business proceeds there, according to Las Vegas police. The account accumulated $78,737 in less than three months, but the account was closed by the time the physician discovered it.

3. The complaint alleges Ms. Hendrix also used a signature stamp to take out loans totalling $108,000 in the physician's name.

4. Water and phone service was turned off at the physician's office because bills weren't paid. Patient refund checks also bounced, according to the police, and the physician filed for bankruptcy after discovering the fraud.

5. The complaint was filed on Sept. 30, 2020. Ms. Hendrix has been charged with a single count of theft greater than $100,000, and a hearing is scheduled for April 29.

