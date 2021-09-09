Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Patients save an average $684 per procedure at ASCs, UnitedHealth says

Shifting routine outpatient procedures to ASCs can save commercially insured patients $684 on average per procedure, according to a Sept. 8 report from UnitedHealth Group. 

Four things to know:

1. On average, shifting common outpatient procedures for commercially insured individuals to ASCs reduces the cost of procedures by 59 percent.

2. In 2019, the average price of common procedures performed in a hospital outpatient department was 144 percent more than the price of the same procedures in ASCs.

3. Fifty-six percent of procedures performed in HOPDs are for noncomplex patients with access to ASCs.

4. Thirty-five percent of the more than 6 million routine hospital outpatient procedures are for patients who do not have an ASC near their homes.

