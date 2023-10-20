Ohio system cuts ties with Anthem, Humana Medicare Advantage plans

Zanesville, Ohio-based Genesis HealthCare System will no longer accept Anthem or Humana Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2024.

Physicians from both Genesis Hospital and Genesis Medical Group will no longer be in-network for the plans, according to an Oct. 18 press release.

Genesis will continue accepting Aetna Medicare, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Medigold and United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans.

"We simply cannot accept the Anthem or Humana Medicare Advantage Plans for 2024," Mathew Perry, president and CEO of Genesis, said in the release. "If you are a current participant in Anthem or Humana Medicare, it is important to consider other choices during open enrollment, which is taking place now. As you review your options, we invite you to consider other health plans that Genesis HealthCare System accepts."