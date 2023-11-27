New York physician found guilty for kickback scheme 

A Kings Point, N.Y.-based physician has been found guilty in a kickback scheme that defrauded Medicaid and subjected patients to procedures they did not need.

From January 2006 to August 2017, Payam Toobian, MD, ran a kickback scheme where he gave gift cards and cash to two physicians in exchange for referrals, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the state's attorney general.

Additionally, from January 2014 to August 2017, Dr. Toobian directed employees to add additional radiological procedures to increase Medicaid reimbursements.

The release said Dr. Toobian defrauded Medicaid by subjecting patients to unnecessary and invasive radiological testing without the consent of the referring physicians. He then directed his staff to submit claims to Medicaid for the medically unnecessary tests.